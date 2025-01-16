scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
Shark Tank update: 'Sharks do have a spine,' say social media users as Gaurav Taneja's BeastLife loses deal

Feedback

Shark Tank update: 'Sharks do have a spine,' say social media users as Gaurav Taneja's BeastLife loses deal

The fitness brand sells a variety of products such as easily digestible protein supplements, creatine monohydrate, and energy-boosting mass gainers.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Taneja sought ₹1 crore in exchange of 1 per cent equity in his company. Taneja sought ₹1 crore in exchange of 1 per cent equity in his company.

In the latest episode of Shark Tank India season 4, YouTuber Gaurav Taneja appeared as a pitcher along with his business partner for his fitness brand BeastLife. The fitness brand sells a variety of products such as easily digestible protein supplements, creatine monohydrate, and energy-boosting mass gainers.

During the pitch, they claimed that the brand quickly grabbed attention, logging sales worth ₹1 crore within just an hour of launching its website. After this, SUGAR Cosmetics CEO Vineeta Singh asked them: "You earn ₹1 crore per hour, then, what are you doing here?" 

Related Articles

During the pitch, Taneja and his business partner even talked about their subscribers and social media following. Later, Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal asked Taneja about his unique users on YouTube.

To this, Gaurav replied that he is not as well versed with social media numbers since they focused on business numbers. Later, Mittal says: "You are a good influencer but a terrible entrepreneur so far. I am sorry but you can't outsource entrepreneurship." 

Taneja sought ₹1 crore in exchange of 1 per cent equity in order to scale his business of easily digestible protein supplements. Due to him being unable to answer simple questions, Taneja got a no deal on the show. 

Most of us know Gaurav Taneja as a social media influencer but what are your views about his pitch, for me he sounded arrogant because of his quick success and wasn’t able to digest right remarks made by sharks.
byu/Ok-Style-356 insharktankindia

Needless to say, the pitch went viral on social media. Users were pleased that the sharks did not offer investment to Taneja and called the pitch "brutal".

"Couldn't have been happier to see that the sharks do have a spine," a user commented. 

"It was so satisfying to see his ego getting crushed. The sharks were straight up honest and brutal with him (sic)," a second user said. 

"Anupam ne sahi class lagani shuru ki (sic)," a third user wrote. A fourth user wrote: "Ab Influencer wala ego leke Shark Tank jayega toh Business k suggestions kaise positively lega (sic)."

"Last 5 min was brutal," a user said.

"Vineeta showed him that whatever sale he did, he was able to achieve it because of his followers and he doesn’t have any future plan to compete with the giants in the same market," another user mentioned. 

Published on: Jan 16, 2025, 8:14 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement