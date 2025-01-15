'That's not how it works': Ahead of Shark Tank India 4 appearance, Gaurav Taneja addresses 'Rs 1 crore per hour' reports

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, popularly known for his family vlogging channel Flying Beast, will feature in the recent season of Shark Tank India. In a YouTube vlog, Taneja addressed media reports suggesting that he earns around ₹1 crore per hour through Beast Life, his whey protein business.

He said that even before his episode has been aired, people have already started thinking that he makes this much money.

"People have started thinking that I earn ₹1 crore in one hour, but that's not how it works. That's only revenue; it isn't money in the bank or money in the pocket," the YouTuber said.

He further said that since Beast Life is a startup, whatever he and his CEO earns is put back into the business. "Don't believe everything you watch on business channels on YouTube. You have to understand how the internet works."

He also addressed claims that he went to the show for marketing and not for funds. "I wanted both, marketing and the money. You can't run a business without them. We went for both, it's not like we didn't want the marketing. We did. The biggest companies of the world want marketing."

Furthermore, he admitted that he had some 'nok-jhok' with some of the investors on the show, while adding that there will be enough 'masala' for his fans in the episode.

He also said that while he had no intention to go to Shark Tank and his wife Ritu Rathee also said that too much was at risk if he were to take Beast Life to the show. Taneja also mentioned that how his CEO felt that going to the reality show would backfire on them if the investors did not like their product.

He also recalled pitch of Fit & Flex's Pathik Patel in season 3, wherein Deepinder Goyal and Anupam Mittal accused him of 'misleading' customers. Later, Patel accused Sony TV of editing out key portions of the pitch, and ignoring the data he later sent to them to back his claims.

Patel also said that he never claimed that his products were healthy, while adding that Namita Thapar's rebuttal to Anupam Mittal was edited out. Despite this, Gaurav Taneja decided to enter the show when one of his investors advised him to.