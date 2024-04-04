Shashi Tharoor investment portfolio: Govt bonds worth Rs 39 lakh, ELSS funds worth Rs 24 lakh, Bitcoin ETF of Rs 5.1 lakh

Senior Congress leader and three-time Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor has investments in top mutual fund schemes, including Equity Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS), flexi caps and multi caps. He also owns government bonds and has heavily invested in foreign equities, corporate bonds and Bitcoin ETFs, an affidavit uploaded on the Election Commission of India's web portal on Thursday revealed.

According to the affidavit filed with the Election Commission of India, Tharoor has total movable assets of about Rs 49.3 crore, while his immovable assets are worth Rs 6.75 crore.

As per the affidavit, Tharoor has invested more than Rs 39 lakh in government bonds ranging from HUDCO Tax Free Bonds to RBI bonds. His highest investments are in RBI bonds which are worth Rs 15 lakh, followed by NHAI tax free bonds, where he invested Rs 10 lakh in Tranche I Series 2B (01/04) and Rs 4.43 lakh in Tranche II Series 2B (01/10).

His investments in ELSS funds, included Franklin India ELSS Tax Saver Fund (Rs 6.98 lakh), Axis ELSS Tax Saver Fund (G) (Rs 8.26 lakh), Axis ELSS Tax Saver Fund IDCW (Rs 3.43 lakh), Franklin India ELSS Tax Saver Fund IDCW (Rs 2.2 lakh), HDFC ELSS Tax Saver Reg (G) Rs 2.15 lakh, Mirae ELSS Tax Saver Fund Reg (Rs 1.95 lakh).

His flexi cap and multi cap portfolio includes, Franklin India Balanced Advantage Fund (Rs 7.57 lakh), Edelweiss MSCI India Domestic & World Healthcare 45 Index Fund (Rs 5.01 lakh), Franklin India Focused Equity Fund (Rs 14 lakh), Franklin India Feeder - Franklin U.S. Opportunities Fund (Rs 3.72 lakh), HDFC FLexi Cap Fund (Rs 13.19 lakh), ICICI Pru Multicap Fund (Rs 14 lakh), ICICI Pru Balanced Fund Reg (Rs 13.14 lakh), HDFC Flexi Cap (Rs 1.45 lkah), ICICI Pru Healthcare Fund (Rs 11.28 lakh) and Kotak Flexi Fund (Rs 10.36 lakh).

Tharoor also holds a Bitcoin ETF worth Rs 5,11,314. His foreign investments include equities worth Rs 9.33 crore, corporate bonds valued at Rs 3.46 crore, certificate of deposits amounting to Rs 91.7 lakhs, options investments totaling Rs 19.98 lakhs, investment in US Treasury Securities worth Rs 2 crore, and a loan to Estee Capital LLC, USA, amounting to Rs 1.1 crore.

Besides, he holds gold worth Rs 32 lakhs.

In 2019, Tharoor declared a total of Rs 34,00,22,585 as movable assets, while he said he had immovable assets worth Rs 1 crore. His total income for the year 2017-18 was Rs 3,66,21,978.

He said he had over Rs 15 crore investments in company shares, bonds and mutual fund investments. He had bank deposit of over Rs 5.88 crore across various banks in the country and abroad. Tharoor mentioned in his affidavit that his sources of income was the MP salary, UN pension, Books and Articles Royalty and fee for speeches.