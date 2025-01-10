‘She is like my daughter, named her Kamala...’: Seer confirms Steve Jobs's wife coming to Mahakumbh 2025 

Swami Kailashnand Ji Maharaj has confirmed that Laurene Powell Jobs, the wife of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, will attend the upcoming Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj.

“She is a disciple, and a disciple is like a daughter. Laurene Powell Jobs is like a daughter, and I have given her my gotra, naming her Kamala. She will be here for the Mahakumbh,” said Swami Kailashnand Ji Maharaj told ANI.

Related Articles

When asked if Powell would be included in the Akhara’s Peshawai, the Swami replied, “We will try to involve her in the Peshwai, but it will be her decision. She will tour the Kumbh, meet the seers, and experience the event. It will be good for her, and it will be an honor for us that someone who wishes to learn about our traditions is eager to participate.”

He explained, “She is coming to visit her guru, and this will be her second time in India. Everyone is welcome at the Kumbh.” He clarified that Powell’s visit is for her personal spiritual journey, adding, “She is coming here to meditate.”

Maharaj emphasised the significance of the Kumbh Mela as a religious gathering, where people from all over the world come to seek blessings.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak confirmed that all preparations for the Kumbh Mela are complete, assuring that this year’s event would be both grand and divine.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on January 10, praised Prasar Bharti for launching a special radio channel, ‘Kumbhvani’, to broadcast the Maha Kumbh, ensuring that people in remote areas can access information about the event.

“We will use this channel to deliver updates about the Maha Kumbh to those living in distant villages where connectivity is limited, allowing them to experience the event virtually,” CM Adityanath stated at the inaugural event in Prayagraj.

The Maha Kumbh, held once every 12 years, is expected to attract over 45 crore devotees. The main rituals, including the sacred bath (Shahi Snan), will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami). The event will conclude on February 26 at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers.