Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: This is how much your trip, hotel stay at Prayagraj might cost

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, one of the largest spiritual gatherings for Hindus, is scheduled to take place in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. This significant religious event occurs only once every 12 years, drawing millions of devotees from across India and around the world.

The Uttar Pradesh government estimates that between 400 million to 450 million visitors, including international tourists, will attend the Mela. Notable figures, including VIPs and affluent attendees, are expected to participate in this year’s festivities.

Travel Information

Flight Options:

For air travel, flights from Delhi to Prayagraj are priced between ₹5,000 and ₹7,500 for January 13-19, with higher rates of ₹10,000 to ₹13,000 for January 10-12.

Flights from Mumbai range from ₹7,500 to ₹12,000, while those from Chennai can cost between ₹13,000 and ₹25,000. Bengaluru flights are priced between ₹6,800 and ₹12,000.

Train Services:

For those planning to travel by train, ticket availability for the opening day, January 13, is extremely limited. The following trains are notable, mentioned by the mint:

Vande Bharat (22436): Departs at 6:00 AM and arrives at 12:08 PM. Long waiting lists are reported for January 13 and 14, with tickets available starting January 15.

DBRT Rajdhani (12424): No tickets are available for January 13, but options are open for January 14-16 and 18.

RJPB Tejas Raj (12310): Tickets unavailable on January 13, but available from January 14-16.

Travellers can also access Prayagraj Junction from various Delhi stations, including Anand Vihar and New Delhi.

Special Train Service:

IRCTC will introduce a special 'Bharat Gaurav train' service from January 15 to February 23, featuring 14 coaches and accommodating around 750 passengers per trip. This initiative is part of the “Mahakumbh Gram IRCTC Tent City at Prayagraj” package.

Accommodation Costs

Hotel prices near Triveni Sangam, the main gathering point, range from ₹11,000 to ₹30,000 per night. For instance, ISKON Prayagraj's Guest House charges over ₹25,000 for a single night for two adults. More budget-friendly options are available, with prices ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹7,800 per night, according to the Mint.