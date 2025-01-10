Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Insurance plans launched by PhonePe for devotees, attendees

Maha Kumbh Mela: PhonePe has launched a unique insurance plan specifically for travelers attending the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The Maha Kumbh Mela, known as the largest religious gathering in the world and taking place once every 12 years, will take place from January 13 to February 26, 2025.

The insurance plan, developed in partnership with ICICI Lombard, offers coverage for devotees visiting Prayagraj via train, bus, or domestic flights. Available in two variants, the plan aims to safeguard individuals from potential risks during their pilgrimage. It will be accessible from January 13 to February 25, 2025.

For train or bus travelers, the insurance coverage costs Rs 59, while those opting for domestic flights can avail of a variant priced at Rs 99, as provided by PhonePe and ICICI.

The insurance plan offers extensive protection from health emergencies, personal accidents, and travel disruptions, with prices starting at just Rs 59.

There are two options available:

Rs 59 per traveler for individuals traveling by train or bus.

Rs 99 per traveler for domestic flight passengers.

Beneficiaries of the insurance plan will receive comprehensive protection for hospitalization, doctor consultations, personal accidents, outpatient treatments, loss of check-in baggage, trip cancellations, missed connecting flights, and repatriation of remains. This initiative ensures a secure and worry-free pilgrimage experience for millions of devotees.

Features of the plan

The total sum insured is Rs 1 lakh for the product, providing comprehensive coverage for various risks with specific amounts for each risk, such as:

Hospitalisation cover: up to Rs 50,000

Outpatient Department (OPD) cover: up to Rs 1,500

Personal accident cover (Death + Permanent Total Disability (PTD) + Permanent Partial Disability (PPD)): up to Rs 1 lakh

Trip cancellation coverage extends to Rs 5,000, while repatriation of remains is covered up to Rs 10,000.

Air travelers are covered for loss of checked-in baggage and missed connecting flights, with coverage for each extending up to Rs 5,000. This coverage is only applicable for domestic flight policyholders.

Vishal Gupta, CEO of PhonePe Insurance Broking Services, said the significance of the first-of-its-kind insurance plan in anticipation of the upcoming Mahakumbh Mela. This innovative insurance plan is part of the company's dedication to providing unique and cost-effective solutions that cater to a variety of needs.

Those interested in obtaining insurance coverage through the PhonePe app can easily do so by following a few simple steps:

> Go to the insurance section on the PhonePe app and click on Mahakumbh Insurance.

> Review the product details on the newly opened page and click on Buy Now.

> Choose a plan based on your mode of travel and enter the details of the members you wish to include.

> Review the information and complete the payment process to finalize your purchase.