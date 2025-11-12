'She never wore burqa': Ex-husband of arrested doctor Shaheen Sayeed speaks out on her alleged terror links

The former husband of Dr. Shaheen Sayeed, who was arrested in connection with the deadly blast near Delhi's Red Fort, on Wednesday said that during their years of marriage, Shaheen had never shown any signs of radicalism or extremism.

Dr. Zafar Hayat, speaking for the first time since the arrest, recalled that she never wore a burqa, except for the wedding rituals. He described Shaheen as a loving, caring person and a devoted mother to their children.

Advertisement

Dr. Shaheen Sayeed, a medical professional affiliated with Al-Falah University in Faridabad, was arrested by authorities in connection with the bombing near the Red Fort in Delhi on November 10. The explosion killed 12 people and injured around 20 others. Officials believe that Dr. Sayeed had ties to a terror module linked to banned groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, and they allege she played a significant role in recruiting women for the organisation's operations. Investigators claim that she was the head of a women's wing, Jamaat-ul-Mominat, associated with Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Speaking to PTI in Lucknow, Dr. Hayat, who was married to Shaheen from 2003 to 2012, expressed his shock at the news of her involvement in terrorist activities. "I had never seen her in a burqa. I have no idea about her alleged involvement in any terror activities now being reported. Our divorce happened long ago, in 2012, and if she got involved in something later, I know nothing about it," he said, referring to her alleged role in a terror network.

Advertisement

Hayat explained that their divorce was amicable and that they had no major disputes during their time together. "There was never any dispute or quarrel between us. She was a loving and caring person," he said, adding that they had no contact after their divorce. Despite their separation, Hayat stressed that Shaheen remained deeply connected to her family and children, prioritising their well-being and education.

Recalling their life together, Hayat said that Shaheen had expressed interest in moving abroad for a better life, specifically suggesting they settle in Australia or Europe to take advantage of higher salaries and a better quality of life. "But I told her we already live a good life here, have good jobs and kids. We have our relatives and everyone here, we would feel alone there," he said. This conversation, according to him, was one of the few instances where Shaheen spoke about her aspirations beyond their life in India.

Advertisement

Dr. Hayat reiterated that he had never suspected Shaheen of being involved in anything unlawful or radical. "She was deeply attached to her family and children, loved them immensely and took care of their studies," he said. "Our divorce happened long ago, in 2012, and if she got involved in something later, I know nothing about it," he said, adding that he came to know only recently that she was in India.

Meanwhile, Shaheen's elder brother, Mohammad Shoaib, also spoke out, expressing his disbelief over the charges. "I still don't believe these allegations. As I have said before, I simply cannot believe it," he told PTI. Shoaib explained that he had not been in contact with Shaheen for the last four years, noting that their family occasionally checked on her, but he had no reason to suspect any involvement in terrorist activities. "We have had no contact. It's been four years since we last spoke."

When asked whether he had ever visited Shaheen's residence in Lucknow, Shoaib admitted he had never been to her house, only knowing its approximate location near IIM Road. Despite the long gap in their communication, he maintained that he had no suspicions about her. "Even when she was studying medicine, there was never any sign of her being involved in anything suspicious,” Shoaib added.

Advertisement

The Uttar Pradesh Police, in coordination with the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), have conducted searches and inquiries in Kanpur, where Shaheen had previously lived and worked after her marriage. The police are also examining her past ties, including her affiliation with Al-Falah University and her alleged association with Dr. Muzammil Ganaie, another faculty member at the same university.

Ganaie is suspected of being involved in the planning of the attack and is believed to be a key figure in the white-collar terror module that recruited professionals for extremist activities. The police have also questioned faculty and staff at the GSVM Medical College in Kanpur, where Shaheen worked earlier.

"Our team interrogated Dr. Hayat extensively, but so far, no information has emerged that warrants any legal action," said Raghubir Lal, Kanpur Commissioner of Police. Despite extensive questioning, no arrests or detentions have been made in Kanpur.

(With inputs from PTI)