'She staged a drama by...': BJP hits back at Mamata Banerjee after she claims 'mic muted' during NITI Aayog meet

The BJP in West Bengal criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for leaving the NITI Aayog meeting in New Delhi on Saturday, calling it a "drama" for political gain. BJP Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya said Banerjee's actions were part of a poorly planned strategy.

"She was allowed due time at the NITI Aayog meeting. She did not go to the meeting for the economic benefit of the people of West Bengal but to reap political dividends and stage a drama by walking out," he claimed.

"She portrayed herself as an opposition leader and not an administrator," he added.

CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya asked why Banerjee attended the meeting when other chief ministers from the INDIA bloc chose to skip it.

"She was aware of the consequences. And her action again gives rise to the theory that she went to Delhi to have some understanding with Narendra Modi. People will realise the pretentiousness of the entire issue," he claimed.

The state Congress said Banerjee attended the meeting without coordinating with other opposition parties.

Congress spokesperson Soumya Aich told PTI, "We have nothing to say on this issue. We had boycotted the meeting and she did not. She did not consult us and went on her own."

Banerjee left the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Modi, saying she was unfairly interrupted during her speech, even though she was the only opposition representative there.

TMC spokesperson Santanu Sen said, "When the only female CM of the country started speaking about Bengal not getting its due, her mike was muted. This shows how the voice of the opposition is being gagged. We strongly condemn this."