'She won't contest elections': Arvind Kejriwal says wife Sunita has no interest in politics

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said his wife Sunita is not likely to contest elections in the future, saying she has no interest in active politics. Soon after Kejriwal was arrested in the liquor policy case, Sunita Kejriwal took the political centre stage of the party. She read out Kejriwal's message from jail, conducted road shows, and gave speeches at opposition rallies.

The BJP leaders then claimed that Kejriwal wanted to install her as chief minister of Delhi.

When asked if she will continue her political role, Kejriwal said Sunita had no interest in politics. "When I was arrested, she was a bridge between me and Delhi's residents. It was a temporary phase. She has no interest in active politics. In the future also, it is not like she will contest elections," he said in an interview with PTI.

On whether Sunita Kejriwal will continue his work once he is back in jail, the chief minister answered, "We will approach the court to be provided facilities in jail so that I can continue my work as chief minister of Delhi."

Arvind Kejriwal is currently on interim bail and has been asked to surrender on June 2.