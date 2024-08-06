Sheikh Hasina may leave India in next 48 hours, in talks with Finland, Russia: Sources

Bangladesh's ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina may leave India in the next 48 hours, sources told India Today on Tuesday. All the arrangements are being made for Hasina's safe exit. Hasina, who arrived in India on Monday evening, can move towards Europe. She is in talks with a few countries like Finland and Russia, sources told IT. India will also be making arrangements for her safe journey toward her next aboard.

Earlier today, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed the Parliament that after a meeting with leaders of the security establishment, Sheikh Hasina apparently made the decision to resign as Prime Minister. "At very short notice, she requested approval to come for the moment to India. We simultaneously received a request for flight clearance from Bangladesh authorities. She arrived yesterday evening in Delhi."

It was reported that Hasina would make a brief halt and then head to London. However, that plan did not work out. The UK Home Office has reportedly said that the British immigration rules do not allow individuals to travel to that country to seek asylum or temporary refuge.

The UK government said individuals seeking asylum must do so "in the first safe country they reach", suggesting that she should seek asylum in India. "The UK has a proud record of providing protection for people who need it. However, there is no provision for someone to be allowed to travel to the UK to seek asylum or temporary refuge. Those who need international protection should claim asylum in the first safe country they reach - that is the fastest route to safety," a UK Home Office spokesperson told NDTV.