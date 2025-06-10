'I’m not crazy': Indian student handcuffed, deported at US airport, internet calls it 'human tragedy'

A young Indian student, handcuffed and in tears, was escorted by US police through Newark airport as stunned passengers looked on. Among them was Indian-American entrepreneur Kunal Jain, who recorded the moment and posted it on X, tagging External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. The student, Jain said, was meant to board the same flight to India as him, but never made it.

Kunal Jain, a social entrepreneur and Hindi author who recently returned to India, posted the video with a caption that quickly drew widespread attention, “I witnessed a young Indian student being deported from Newark Airport last night—handcuffed, crying, treated like a criminal. He came chasing dreams, not causing harm. As an NRI, I felt helpless and heartbroken. This is a human tragedy,” Jain wrote, tagging the Indian Embassy in the U.S.

The video has since gone viral, sparking outrage and debate online. Many users condemned the treatment of the student, while others questioned the broader implications of Indian students pursuing higher education in the U.S.

Responding to the incident, the Indian Consulate in New York issued a statement on Monday, “We have come across social media posts claiming that an Indian national is facing difficulties at Newark Liberty International Airport. We are in touch with local authorities in this regard.”

The Consulate added it “remains ever committed to the welfare of Indian nationals.”

Some users responded to the post saying, “Now US is not your dream land. It has become hell for you." While another user urged Indian students to rethink their plans.

“Indian students must seriously rethink studying in the US. It’s no longer the dreamland we were sold. The reality today is stark; rising violence, internal strife, racial discrimination, and institutions overrun with woke nonsense.”