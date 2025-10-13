‘Shook nation’s conscience’: Supreme Court transfers Karur stampede probe to CBI

The Supreme Court decided to transfer the Karur stampede case to the CBI for investigation. The incident had serious ramifications, the apex court noted. Justice J Maheshwari, who delivered the verdict, stated that the tragedy had “shaken the national conscience”, and emphasised the need for a thorough probe to allay concerns of all parties.

The apex court contributed a three-member supervisory committee, including former Supreme Court judge Ajay Rastogi and two senior IPS officers, preferably from the Tamil Nadu cadre, to monitor and review the CBI investigation. It may also take matters ancillary to the stampede case.

The CBI has also been asked to submit monthly investigation updates to the Supreme Court.

During the Friday hearing, the Supreme Court bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and NV Anjaria questioned why the Madras High Court’s single-judge Chennai bench had passed the order instead of the Madurai bench, which had already handled petitions on the matter.

The Tamil Nadu government, represented by Mukul Rohatgi and P Wilson, said it had no intention of interfering and highlighted that the SIT had been formed by the High Court with senior officers, including Officer Garg, on deputation from the CBI.

The stampede occurred on September 27, 2025, during a TVK (Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam) rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, resulting in 41 deaths, including nine children, and injuring over 60 others.

The Supreme Court’s move follows a petition by TVK seeking a CBI probe, challenging a Madras High Court order that had refused to transfer the investigation to a central agency and instead directed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe.

Vijay is expected to meet the families affected by the tragedy on October 17, with the visit secured under strict crowd-control measures.