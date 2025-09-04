'Shortsighted, counterproductive': Shashi Tharoor on Trump's tariffs against India for Russian oil imports

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday wrote in an opinion piece that US President Donald Trump's punitive tariffs against India for its continued Russian oil purchases is shortsighted. The US has imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian imports, including an additional 25 per cent due to its Russian crude oil purchases.

“Punishing India for its energy choices or defence procurement decisions, which any country can only do based on its vital national interests, is shortsighted and counterproductive," Tharoor wrote in an opinion piece for The Indian Express.

Besides this, he warned Trump that alienating India risks weakening the Quad, the coalition which was built to counter the China threat. He added that Trump's punitive tariffs, coupled with his administration's dismissive rhetoric against India, pushed New Delhi closer to Russia and China.

"A few years from now, if New Delhi finds itself in the embrace of China and Russia and alienated from America, might there be a new blame game in Washington DC, with finger-pointing American pundits angrily asking the question, 'Who lost India?'"

He further explained that tariffs are not just economic but political signals, implying that the US is punishing strategic autonomy instead of respecting it. Tharoor also gave four-point suggestions, saying the US should first lift the tariffs against India, especially on labour-intensive sectors.

Outlining the consquences of US tariffs on India, Tharoor wrote: "Indian exporters are losing competitiveness, risking thousands of jobs in hubs like Tiruppur, Surat, and Visakhapatnam." He added that American buyers are already shifting to suppliers in countries such as Vietnam, Ecuador, Thailand and Turkey, leading to price increase for consumers.

"Investment sentiment in India is faltering, and capital expenditure decisions are being delayed. A lakh and a half jewellery-workers have been laid off in Surat, and garment workers in Tiruppur and shrimp exporters in Vizag are looking at job losses as well."

The Congress MP, who also led the Operation Sindoor delegation to the US, said that the free trade negotiations with the US should be accelerated.

"Accelerate free trade negotiations, offering India a viable alternative to dependence on other markets by constructively discussing mutual concessions that could bring India down to the 15-19 per cent level enjoyed by its Asian rivals."

Tharoor, who has also served as the Under-Secretary-General at the United Nations, also underlined the importance of high-level diplomacy, such as a direct call between Trump and PM Modi, could break the chill in their "bromance". He said that a good conversation on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly could also work.

"Expand technology and defence cooperation, reinforcing mutual trust and shared interests," the Thiruvananthapuram MP further wrote. He added that India is not just a partner of convenience but a partner of consequnce and the US must treat it as such.

"The current path of confrontation threatens to unravel two decades of strategic convergence. It’s time to recalibrate, restore trust, and rebuild the partnership that can shape the future of global stability."