'Tariffs on India key to peace in Ukraine': Trump administration tells US court

US President Donald Trump's administration has gone into overdrive to defend the 50 per cent tariffs slapped on India. US Solicitor General John Sauer said in an appeal to the American Supreme Court that tariffs are crucial to usher peace in Ukraine.

The US administration imposed a 25 per cent tariff on India, citing trade deficit, and an additional 25 per cent penalty for India's continued purchases of Russian oil. With this, the total tariff on India stands at 50 per cent.

Sauer urged the US Supreme Court to keep the duties intact, which a lower court deemed unlawful. “The stakes in this case could not be higher,” the filing said, calling tariffs “a crucial aspect of our push for peace” in Ukraine.

Besides backing tariffs against India as a tool to usher peace in Ukraine, the Trump administration also gave a doomsday warning if they are removed. The administration said that removing the tariffs "would thrust America to the brink of an economic catastrophe".

The US administration's emergency appeal on tariffs against India came after the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled with a 7-4 majority that Trump overstepped his authority by invoking emergency powers to impose wide-ranging duties.

Countering this ruling, the administration said the measures are promoting "peace and unprecedented economic prosperity" while also driving countries into new trade agreements and frameworks with Washington.

“With tariffs, the United States is a rich nation; without tariffs, a poor nation,” the filing said. It argued that rolling them back would weaken the country’s defense-industrial base, jeopardize $1.2 trillion in annual trade deficits, and cast “a pall of uncertainty upon ongoing foreign negotiations.”

The government further said that because of these duties, 6 major trading partners and the 27-nation European Union have already entered into framework deals, strengthening the US's global position.

“One year ago, the United States was a dead country, and now, because of the trillions of dollars being paid by countries that have so badly abused us, America is a strong, financially viable, and respected country again,” the filing said.

