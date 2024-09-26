'Significant progress': India, China move towards resolving key issues along LAC, Arunachal Pradesh, says report

India and China have reportedly made "significant progress" in resolving lingering issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, a region that has been a focal point of military tension since their standoff began in 2020.

The two nuclear-armed neighbors have been engaged in a series of high-stakes diplomatic and military talks to defuse tensions after the deadliest clash in decades took place in the Galwan Valley in June 2020, resulting in casualties on both sides.

The current developments, as reported by The Indian Express, suggest that both nations are working towards a potential solution that takes into account their respective pre-April 2020 military positions along the LAC. This includes exploring ways to resolve issues in Arunachal Pradesh, a disputed area in the eastern sector of the border.

For India, this could mean the restoration of access to key patrolling points along the LAC in Ladakh, which had been obstructed either by Chinese forces or buffer zones established as part of previous disengagement agreements.

This progress comes after the 31st round of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) held on August 29 in Beijing. The Indian delegation included representatives from the military, reflecting the importance of defense cooperation in these negotiations. Officials have indicated that the 22nd round of Corps Commander-level talks will soon follow to iron out the specifics of the deployment of troops on either side, including a timeline for actions based on mutual agreements.

The 2020 standoff, which escalated with violent hand-to-hand combat, has left over 50,000 troops from each side deployed along the LAC in eastern Ladakh. Despite various disengagement agreements since then, both sides have maintained a heightened state of alert, with troops stationed in extreme conditions. As part of a confidence-building measure, ground commanders from both India and China have been holding regular meetings to avoid confrontations and further deteriorate the already strained relationship.

The winter stocking for an estimated 50,000-60,000 additional troops deployed in eastern Ladakh is underway, signaling that India remains prepared for a prolonged military presence in the region. While the redeployment of forces is being discussed, complete de-escalation could take a very long time.

Given the deep-rooted historical tensions and the strategic importance of these contested areas, the path to lasting peace will likely require continued diplomatic engagement and confidence-building measures on both sides.

This comes at a critical time, as India and China, the world’s two most populous countries, have been grappling with a complex relationship, balancing economic cooperation with geopolitical competition. The broader context of their border dispute dates back to the 1962 Sino-Indian War, and recent years have seen increasing competition not only along their shared borders but also in global strategic arenas like the Indo-Pacific region. Both countries’ strategic positions, military posturing, and eventual resolution of the LAC issue will have far-reaching implications for regional and global stability.