Sikkim landslide: Heavy rainfall triggers massive landslide; houses, connectivity damaged

MUST READ | Kurla landslide horror: 6 feared dead, several trapped as debris buries homes in Mumbai

The incident has raised concern among residents as rainfall continues, with nearby houses, properties and connectivity in the area facing risk. Authorities are assessing the extent of the damage and monitoring the situation in the affected area.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed concern over the situation in Rimbi and said the safety and well-being of affected residents was the government's top priority. He said he had directed local authorities to remain on high alert, closely monitor the situation and take all necessary steps to ensure the safety of residents.

#WATCH | Sikkim | A major landslide in the Rimbi area has left more than 30 houses affected. The incident was triggered by heavy mudslides and debris coming down from the upper slopes, sending large quantities of mud, rocks and other debris towards the lower areas (Video source: SDM) — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2026

He also appealed to people in the affected area to remain vigilant amid the torrential rain, follow advisories issued by authorities and support one another. He said the state government was taking all necessary steps to protect people and address the situation in Rimbi.

Advertisement

The landslide comes amid continuous heavy rainfall in Sikkim, which has triggered multiple landslides, mudflows and road blockages in several areas. The District Disaster Management Authority, Gangtok, has begun an extensive damage assessment following rain-related incidents reported across the district.

DON'T MISS | Rain, landslide, blocked road: 300 students miss exams on Nashik-Trimbakeshwar route

A multi-agency team led by Kabi Tingda MLA Tshering T Bhutia, along with the OSD to the MLA, councillors, DDMA officials, Roads and Bridges Department engineers, the Ranka Block Development Officer and revenue surveyors, inspected several affected locations on Wednesday and Thursday.

The teams assessed areas hit by landslides, road blockages, mud and debris flows, and damage to residential structures. Inspections were carried out along stretches of the Luing-Ranka Highway near Bojoghari, Lower Bojoghari, Lingding, High Court Road, TNA Gate, VIP Colony, Upper Z-Bojoghari, Pangthang-Lingdok Road, Pamro Gaon, Ling Perbing, Upper and Middle Luing, Phenzong, Ranka, Rakdong Tintek, Daragaon Upper Burtuk, Sichey and Arithang.

Advertisement

Authorities said several road stretches remain blocked, affecting vehicular movement. Public infrastructure, including the Sewage Treatment Plant at Sichey, has also been damaged, while debris accumulation near the Enchey School 33/11 kV Switching Station has been identified as a potential hazard.

MUST READ | Wayanad landslide: Terrifying CCTV footage shows disaster unfolding in seconds; 2 dead, 7 missing

As a precaution, tarpaulins have been placed at vulnerable slide zones to prevent further rainwater seepage. The District Collector and DDMA Chairman have directed concerned departments to clear roads and debris, restore connectivity, verify damages and provide assistance to affected residents. Authorities have advised people to avoid unnecessary travel through landslide-prone areas, remain alert especially at night, and report any cracks, slope movement or falling debris near unstable slopes immediately.

Officials said the damage in Rimbi and other affected areas is being assessed as heavy rain continues across the state, with efforts under way to restore connectivity, clear debris and assist residents.

