Snapdeal-parent AceVector IPO opens: Should you apply or avoid? Check price band, reviews & GMP

The Rs 420 crore IPO of AceVector includes a fresh share sale of Rs 287 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 4,15,62,500 equity shares. It plans to deploy the proceeds towards funding the marketing and business promotion, funding the technology infrastructure, funding inorganic growth strategies and general corporate purposes.

Brokerage firms are not very positive on the AceVector IPO and majority of them suggest give it a skip. They have flagged concerns over path to profitability along risks of cash burn. Besides that, lower market share, rising competition and lack earning visibility also weigh on the sentiments.

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Persistent losses, intense industry competition, and complete reliance on 3PL logistics remain key concerns. The IPO is valued at FY26 P/S multiple of 3.4 times and given the intense competition from established players such as Meesho, Flipkart and Amazon which continue to exert pressure on market share, AVL is expected to continue reporting losses in the near to medium term, said SBI Securities with an 'avoid' rating.

Ahead of the IPO, AceVector raised Rs 189 crore from 14 anchor investors through the allotment of 5,90,62,500 shares at Rs 32 per share. The anchor investors included names like Helios Mutual Fund, Singularity Growth Fund, Ashika Global Finance, Alchemy Long Short Fund, Saint Capital, TIMF Holdings, Emerge Capital Opportunities Fund, Taurus Ethical Fund and more.

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AceVector remains loss-making at both the operating and net levels. While the growing high-margin SaaS vertical (Unicommerce) provides strategic diversification, the core marketplace continues to face thin take-rates, high fulfillment and marketing friction, and sustained cash burn without visible near-term profitability, said BP Equities with an 'avoid' rating given the structural margin headwinds, heavy competitive intensity, and lack of earnings visibility.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2026, AceVector reported a net loss of Rs 45.51 crore on total income of Rs 537.67 crore. In FY25, the company had posted a net loss of Rs 126.31 crore on revenue of Rs 406.77 crore. Based on the IPO price band, the company will have a market capitalisation of more than Rs 1,740 crore.

Digital-commerce and SaaS-focused company with Snapdeal as the marketplace business and Unicommerce as the key growth engine. Unicommerce SaaS is the key positive, with FY26 revenue of 204 crore and positive adjusted EBITDA, while the Snapdeal marketplace continues to remain loss-making and requires significant marketing investment, said Swastika Investmart.

It remains smaller than major listed e-commerce peers, while high logistics/marketing costs, continued losses and dependence on future SaaS growth remain key risks. The valuation appears reasonable on a sales basis but is not deeply attractive given the absence of profits," it added with an 'avoid' rating.

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The company has allocated 75 per cent of the net issue to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), while non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retail investors have been reserved 15 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively. AceVector was commanding a grey market premium of around Rs 2 per share, indicating a potential listing gain of about 6 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price band.

IIFL Capital Securities, CLSA India nad Systematix Corporate Services are the book-running lead managers for AceVector IPO, while MUFG Intime India is the registrar. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on both the BSE and NSE on Monday, October 5.