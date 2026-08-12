Kurla landslide horror: 6 feared dead, several trapped as debris buries homes in Mumbai

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Rescue Operations Underway

Teams from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), ambulance services and civic ward staff were deployed at the site, officials said. Rescue personnel were working to locate and evacuate those believed to be trapped under the litter.

An official said that two people were feared dead in the incident. However, authorities had not immediately released further details about their identities or confirmed the deaths.

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#WATCH | Maharashtra: Landslide occurred at Gaushiya Chawl, Chirag Nagar, near Rathod Medical in Kurla, at around 3:48 am. Three to four people are suspected to be trapped. Rescue operation underway. pic.twitter.com/uLeHolcD70 — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2026

Two Injured Hospitalised

Two other residents injured in the landslide were taken to the civic-run Bhabha Hospital in Kurla for treatment, officials said.

The injured have been identified as 18-year-old Sohel Ansari and 14-year-old Mohamad Ansari. Sohel suffered a head injury, while Mohamad sustained injuries to his back. Both were stated to be in stable condition, according to officials.

The rescue operation continued amid challenging conditions caused by heavy rain in the city. Authorities were assessing the extent of the damage and the possibility of further movement of soil and litter at the site.

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Mayor Visits Site and announces financial aid

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde also reached Gaushiya Chawl to take stock of the situation and supervise the search and rescue efforts.

Civic and emergency response teams were coordinating operations at the site, while further updates on the number of casualties and people rescued were awaited. Authorities are expected to provide more information once the rescue operation progresses and the litter is cleared.

The mayor announced immediate financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 towards the medical treatment of each injured person. She directed the agencies involved in the rescue operation to intensify their efforts and maintain coordination.