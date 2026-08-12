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Kurla landslide horror: 6 feared dead, several trapped as debris buries homes in Mumbai

Kurla landslide horror: 6 feared dead, several trapped as debris buries homes in Mumbai

The landslide took place in Mumbai's Kurla area after heavy rain lashed the city on Tuesday. Two other residents injured in the landslide were taken to the civic-run Bhabha Hospital in Kurla for treatment, officials said.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 12, 2026 2:56 PM IST
Kurla landslide horror: 6 feared dead, several trapped as debris buries homes in MumbaiRescue operations are underway in Mumbai Kurla where several people are feared trapped under debris after a landslide.

At least six people were feared dead and many others were reportedly trapped after a landslide struck a residential area in Mumbai’s Kurla early Wednesday morning following heavy rainfall, civic officials said. The incident was reported at around 3.48 am at Gaushiya Chawl, a row-tenement settlement in Chirag Nagar, officials said. The landslide led to litter piling up in the area, prompting a large-scale search and rescue operation.

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The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Samir Ansari (14), Sahil Husen Abdul Kazi (19), an unidentified person aged around 45, Aban Arif Shaikh (2), Manat Arif Shaikh (4) and Marjina Arif Shaikh (27), a civic official said.

READ ALSO: Monsoon forecast till August 15: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these regions

Rescue Operations Underway 

Teams from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), ambulance services and civic ward staff were deployed at the site, officials said. Rescue personnel were working to locate and evacuate those believed to be trapped under the litter.

An official said that two people were feared dead in the incident. However, authorities had not immediately released further details about their identities or confirmed the deaths.

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Two Injured Hospitalised

Two other residents injured in the landslide were taken to the civic-run Bhabha Hospital in Kurla for treatment, officials said.

The injured have been identified as 18-year-old Sohel Ansari and 14-year-old Mohamad Ansari. Sohel suffered a head injury, while Mohamad sustained injuries to his back. Both were stated to be in stable condition, according to officials.

The rescue operation continued amid challenging conditions caused by heavy rain in the city. Authorities were assessing the extent of the damage and the possibility of further movement of soil and litter at the site.

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READ ALSO: An umbrella for your bike? Two brothers from Mumbai created this detachable shield for India’s monsoon riders — now used by 20,000 people

Mayor Visits Site and announces financial aid

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde also reached Gaushiya Chawl to take stock of the situation and supervise the search and rescue efforts.

Civic and emergency response teams were coordinating operations at the site, while further updates on the number of casualties and people rescued were awaited. Authorities are expected to provide more information once the rescue operation progresses and the litter is cleared.

The mayor announced immediate financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 towards the medical treatment of each injured person. She directed the agencies involved in the rescue operation to intensify their efforts and maintain coordination.

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Published on: Aug 12, 2026 2:56 PM IST
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