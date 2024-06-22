Singer Lucky Ali accuses Karnataka IAS Officer, her family of land grabbing, files complaint with Lokayukta

Singer Lucky Ali has filed a complaint against IAS Officer Rohini Sindhuri alleging that the officer, her husband, and her relative have been involved in land grabbing.

The singer shared a copy of the formal complaint filed against the official with the Karnataka Lokayukta in a post on X (formally Twitter).

In his post, Ali named all the individuals allegedly involved in the grabbing of the land in Bengaluru, which he claims belonged to him.

This is not the first time Ali has referred to the alleged land grabbing.

In December 2022, he had tagged the Director General of Police, Karnataka in a thread and said that his farm, which is a trust property, was being encroached on illegally by Sudhir Reddy and Madhu Reddy from the Bangalore land mafia with the help of Sindhuri.

The singer claimed that the land mafia is seeking help from an IAS officer to illegally enter his farm, but they do not have relevant documents to support their claim.

“Dear Sir, I am Maqsood Mahmood Ali. Son of the Late Actor and Comedian Mehmood Ali. And also known as Lucky Ali. I am currently in Dubai for work, hence the urgency. My farm which is a Trust Property located in Kenchenahalli Yelahanka is being encroached on illegally by Sudhir Reddy (and Madhu Reddy) from the Bangalore Land Mafia. With the help of his wife who is an IAS Officer by the name of Rohini Sindhuri, they are misusing state resources for their gain. They are forcibly & illegally coming inside my farm and refusing to show the relevant documents,” Ali wrote on X at the time.

Notably, Rohini Sindhuri is embroiled in another legal battle with Indian Police Service (IPS) officer D Roopa Moudgil. On February 18 last year, Sindhuri discovered that Moudgil had made several allegations against her in Facebook posts, accusing Sindhuri of sharing her private pictures with fellow IAS officers.

This led to a public spat between the two, prompting the state government to transfer both officers.