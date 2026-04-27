SkyHop to soon launch commercial seaplane operations; here’s what it means

SkyHop Aviation has received its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and will commence commercial seaplane operations in India soon.

In the first phase, SkyHop plans to connect five islands in Lakshadweep with each other and with the mainland. Operations will begin with a 19-seater aircraft. The airline is also evaluating opportunities in other parts of the country where such connectivity can make a real difference, it said.

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This development follows the successful series of test flights conducted earlier this month, including water take-offs and landings at the Ganga Barrage and Tehri Lake in Uttarakhand.

SkyHop Aviation is being developed as India’s first dedicated commercial seaplane operator, with a focus on improving access to regions where conventional airport infrastructure is either limited or difficult to develop, said the company. The airline aims to unlock new routes, reduce travel time, and enhance regional accessibility across the country.

Avani Singh, Founder & CEO of SkyHop Aviation, said receiving the AOC is an important milestone and the result of consistent effort over the past year.

“Building SkyHop from the ground up has been a learning experience, and this certification gives us the foundation to move ahead with confidence. The company aims to offer a safe, reliable and new way of connecting parts of India that are still difficult to access. We hope to deliver an experience that is both practical and memorable for travellers, while contributing in a small but meaningful way to regional access and national integration,” she said.