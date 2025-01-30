‘Slipped away for money...’: Anna Hazare slams AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on corruption charges

Ahead of the Delhi elections, social activist Anna Hazare criticized Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal for deviating from the path of "truth."

Calling it “unfortunate,” Hazare remarked, “Kejriwal was with me as a volunteer. I always used to tell him that...keep your life spotless and learn to make sacrifices.” “He (Kejriwal) started prioritizing money, and he slipped,” he added.

When asked about the advice he would offer Kejriwal now, Hazare responded, “I would like to remind him of the teachings I gave him in the early days.”

Hazare, who was once Kejriwal's mentor, mentioned that former IPS officer Kiran Bedi and others were also part of his efforts, which included initiatives like Anna Ki Pathshala (school). However, he said, Kejriwal “ran after money and slipped.”

The Supreme Court on September 13, 2024, ordered former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to be released on regular bail in a case registered by the CBI in relation to the now-scrapped excise policy.

BJP has alleged that a CAG report raised 139 questions related to Arvind Kejriwal's previous Flagstaff Road residence and "exposed his "black deeds". Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took a jibe at Kejriwal, saying he built a "Sheesh Mahal" instead of paying attention to Delhi's public infrastructure.

Kejriwal also is facing criticism for his recent claim that the BJP-led Haryana government poisoned the Yamuna river to harm Delhi's residents ahead of the Assembly elections. As a result, the Haryana government filed a case against him, and the Election Commission of India demanded a response from the former chief minister.

In a separate incident, AAP rebel MLA Swati Maliwal and her supporters collected garbage from the streets of Vikaspuri, loaded it onto three mini-trucks, and delivered it to Kejriwal’s residence on Firozshah Road. They proceeded to throw shovelfuls of garbage onto the ground before being escorted away.

“The entire condition of Delhi has worsened. The filth and stench that Delhiites endure daily will now be faced by Kejriwal ji… The public is coming, Kejriwal ji, don’t be afraid,” Maliwal stated.

On January 30, the Election Commission advised AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal not to link the issue of increased ammonia in the Yamuna to his poisoning allegations. It gave him another chance to clarify his claims against the Haryana government.

Unhappy with his initial response on January 29, the EC asked Kejriwal to provide concrete evidence, specifically detailing the type, quantity, nature, and manner of the supposed poisoning of the Yamuna.