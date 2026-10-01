Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsMake In IndiaIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
Smit Machchhar recovering well: Indian envoy Deepak Mittal meets Flydubai pilot at UAE hospital 

Smit Machchhar recovering well: Indian envoy Deepak Mittal meets Flydubai pilot at UAE hospital 

The Embassy says it remains in close coordination with local authorities to ensure his continued medical care and well-being

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 1, 2026 9:15 PM IST
Smit Machchhar recovering well: Indian envoy Deepak Mittal meets Flydubai pilot at UAE hospital Indian envoy Deepak Mittal meets Smit Machchhar in UAE hospital

Indian Ambassador to the UAE Deepak Mittal visited Captain Smit Machchhar and his family at the hospital and said the injured pilot was in good health and recovering well.

"Very reassured to meet Capt Smit. Thank the UAE government for their support and medical care being extended," Mittal said in a post on X.

Advertisement

"He was speaking openly, smiling and laughing, which was a great relief for us and, above all, for his family," he further said in a video message.

The envoy further said that the Captain is receiving good medical treatment and that the Indian Embassy remains in constant touch with the UAE authorities.

"Captain Machchhar is in good health and recovering well," the Indian embassy in the UAE said.

The embassy added that it remained in close coordination with local authorities to ensure Machchhar's continued medical care and well-being.

Read More: 'Aviation was not a childhood dream': The journey of Flydubai captain Smit Machchhar

Advertisement

Machchhar was seriously injured after his co-pilot allegedly attacked him in the cockpit of Flydubai flight FZ1073 while it was flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv. The aircraft was carrying 174 people.

The plane plunged nearly 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds. Machchhar, despite being injured, managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew to overpower the co-pilot. Two other Flydubai pilots who were on board then took control and landed the aircraft safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have praised Machchhar for his actions.

Earlier today, Machchhar was airlifted to Abu Dhabi for advanced medical care.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 1, 2026 9:03 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more