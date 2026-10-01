"He was speaking openly, smiling and laughing, which was a great relief for us and, above all, for his family," he further said in a video message.

The envoy further said that the Captain is receiving good medical treatment and that the Indian Embassy remains in constant touch with the UAE authorities.

"Captain Machchhar is in good health and recovering well," the Indian embassy in the UAE said.

Very reassured to meet Capt Smit. Thank the UAE government for their support and medical care being extended. https://t.co/1cnI8phq16 — Deepak Mittal (@d_mittal73) October 1, 2026

The embassy added that it remained in close coordination with local authorities to ensure Machchhar's continued medical care and well-being.

Read More: 'Aviation was not a childhood dream': The journey of Flydubai captain Smit Machchhar

Advertisement

Machchhar was seriously injured after his co-pilot allegedly attacked him in the cockpit of Flydubai flight FZ1073 while it was flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv. The aircraft was carrying 174 people.

The plane plunged nearly 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds. Machchhar, despite being injured, managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew to overpower the co-pilot. Two other Flydubai pilots who were on board then took control and landed the aircraft safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have praised Machchhar for his actions.

Earlier today, Machchhar was airlifted to Abu Dhabi for advanced medical care.