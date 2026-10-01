Asian Games 2026: Indian tennis contingent returns without medal for first time in 40 years

India had won at least one tennis medal in every Asian Games edition since 1990. The country had entered the Nagoya Games expecting at least three medals, particularly after a disappointing Davis Cup defeat to South Korea in Seoul.

READ THIS: Asian Games 2026: India beat Pakistan by 4-3 in thrilling hockey semifinal match, eyes gold

Nagal had reached the quarterfinals in Hangzhou in 2023 as well, while Ramkumar Ramanathan had exited in the third round. India’s last singles medals came at the 2018 Jakarta Games, where Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Ankita Raina won bronze.

The doubles events also failed to produce a breakthrough. Yuki Bhambri and N Sriram Balaji were expected to carry forward India’s strong doubles tradition after Rohan Bopanna’s retirement. However, Balaji-Anirudh Chandrasekar and Bhambri-Dhakshineswar Suresh both lost in the quarterfinals.

Advertisement

Dhakshineswar also exited in the third round of the men’s singles.

India coach Ashutosh Singh acknowledged the disappointment while pointing to the quality of opposition and the need for better preparation.

“We obviously would have wanted stronger results, particularly given the quality and experience within the team.

The level of competition was extremely high. Sumit Nagal competed hard in his matches. He managed to create multiple opportunities but somehow was unable to convert them. DK has shown his playing level on the Tour but needs more work to sustain his short bursts into good performance.”

ALSO READ: Indian skipper Shubman Gill creates history with fastest ODI double ton in just 117 balls

Singh also said the team accepted responsibility for the outcome and that the campaign needed to be assessed beyond the final scores.

Advertisement

“As a team, we take responsibility for the results. There is no point in looking for excuses. At the same time, a proper assessment has to consider the conditions, scheduling, preparation and the quality of opposition. We cannot look only at the final scorelines when assessing the campaign.”

AITA interim Secretary General Sunder Iyer said the federation would need to provide greater support to players across levels.

“Players have tried to do their best. We reached three quarter-finals and were close to medals. As an association we need to see how to give more support to our players, juniors and professionals. This will enable them to do better in future competitions.”