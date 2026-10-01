Rudrabhishek at Kashi, puja at Somnath for Indian pilot Smit Machchhar who saved Flydubai flight

Read More: 'Aviation was not a childhood dream': The journey of Flydubai captain Smit Machchhar

Prayers At Kashi And Somnath

The Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust said Rudrabhishek was performed by 21 scholars at the Kashi Vishwanath Dham for Machchhar’s health and long life. The temple said 11 scholars were also chanting 1 lakh Mahamrityunjay mantras.

"With auspicious wishes for the excellent health and long life of Indian pilot Captain Smith Macchar, Rudrabhishek was performed by 21 scholars in Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham, and 11 scholars are chanting 1 lakh Mahamrityunjay mantras," the trust said.

भारतीय पायलट कैप्टन स्मित मच्छार के उत्तम स्वास्थ्य एवं दीर्घायु की मंगलकामना से श्री काशी विश्वनाथ धाम में 21 शास्त्रियों द्वारा रुद्राभिषेक कराया गया एवं 11 शास्त्रियों द्वारा 1 लाख महामृत्युंजय मंत्रों का जाप कराया जा रहा है । बाबा विश्वनाथ उन्हें शीघ्र पूर्ण स्वास्थ्य प्रदान… — Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust (@ShriVishwanath) October 1, 2026

"May Baba Vishwanath grant him swift complete health and bestow long life for the service of the nation and humanity," it said.

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Separately, the Shri Somnath Temple said a special grand worship was performed at the first Jyotirlinga for Machchhar’s health and long life. It also said a continuous "Mahamrityunjaya Mantra Japa Ritual" had been started for the pilot.

"May Lord Shiva, with His special grace, swiftly restore this brave young man to complete health," the temple said.

In Case You Missed It: ‘Capt Smit Machchhar is a hero’: PM Modi salutes Indian pilot who foiled flydubai crash attempt

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Pilot Stable After Attack

Machchhar was stabbed by his co-pilot, an Omani national, after the flight had taken off from Dubai. The aircraft was carrying 174 people.

The plane plunged nearly 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds before it was stabilised.

Machchhar, covered in blood, managed to open the cockpit door in what an account cited by The Times of Israel described as "the last moments of his energy." This allowed passengers and crew to overpower the co-pilot.

Two other Flydubai pilots who were travelling on the flight then took control and landed the aircraft in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. All passengers reached Israel safely.

Machchhar was admitted to a hospital in Tabuk, in northwest Saudi Arabia. On Thursday, he was airlifted to Abu Dhabi for advanced medical care.

The embassy and the Consulate General of India in Jeddah are monitoring his health and remain in touch with his family.

"We hope that he recovers from his injuries at the earliest. We are in touch with his family and assure them that we will continue to follow up on his health with Saudi authorities and extend all possible assistance for his well-being," the embassy said.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Machchhar for his actions and described him as a "hero", saying his courage and resolve helped avert a major tragedy.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also hailed him as a "true hero".

