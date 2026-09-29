Smriti Irani, Hardeep Puri, Ex-UP DGP: BJP's list of potential candidates for UP Rajya Sabha seats

Who are the top candidates being considered?

Around 20 names were discussed in the BJP Core Committee meeting, chaired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Out of these, a total of 8 names were finalised, India Today reported. These include Smriti Irani, Hardeep Singh Puri, Harish Dwivedi, Rekha Verma, Rajveer Singh aka Raju Bhaiya, Priyanka Rawat, and Kaushal Kishore.

Seven BJP MPs are completing their Rajya Sabha terms, including Arun Singh, Geeta Shakya, Neeraj Shekhar, Braj Lal, BL Verma, Seema Dwivedi and Hardeep Puri. Another seat fell vacant after Dinesh Sharma resigned following his appointment as Lieutenant Governor of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

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Irani and Dwivedi have been given charge of two states each. Harish Dwivedi is being discussed as a Brahmin candidate. Former Uttar Pradesh DGP Braj Lal is also being considered as a Dalit face. He has served as the chairperson of the state's Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Commission.

Union Minister BL Verma is being seen as a strong contendor for another term. The BJP might try to retain him as a representative of the Lodhi community. The party is considering to renominate Geeta Shakya and Seema Dwivedi or field them in the state election. While Shakya is the former president of the BJP's OBC Morcha, Dwivedi is a Brahmin leader and a three-time former MLA.

Besides this, former Prime Minister Chandrashekar's son Neeraj Shekhar is also seeking another term. His nomination, however, remains uncertain. Arun Singh, a former BJP national general secretary from Purvanchal is also in contention.

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The meeting was also attended by Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak, UP BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary and organisation general secretary Dharampal Singh. The core committee is likely to meet again before the final list of candidates is sent to Delhi.

Why the eighth seat is so important?

The BJP has a firm position for seven seats and an attempt to secure an eighth seat is being discussed. The SP is likely to field 3 candidates despite having the numbers to comfortably win only 2 seats, potentially leading to a contest for the final seat, NDTV reported.

At present, the Uttar Pradesh has 397 effective MLAs and a candidate requires 37 first-preference votes to win. The ruling NDA has 289 MLAs whereas the SP-Congress combine has 103 MLAs in the state assembly. The Bahujan Samaj Party's absence, however, doesn't make it irrelevant as its support could influence the contest for the final seat.

Balancing the caste arithmetic ahead of UP election 2027

The BJP is looking to balance caste/social representation while choosing the candidates ahead of the 2027 Assembly election. At present, the saffron party is faced with the challenge of retaining Brahmin support and rebuilding support among non-Yadav OBCs, especially Kurmis and non-Jatav voters.

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Rajya Sabha election timeline

A total of 10 Rajya Sabha seats are going to polls on October 16. The nomination process for the election has begun from today and is set to end on October 6.

Of the total 10 seats, the BJP is contesting on 8 whereas the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party are contesting on one seat each. The scrunity of nominations will take place on October 7 and the deadline to withdraw nominations is October 9. The polling will take place on October 16.