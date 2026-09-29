Tata Sons reorganisation is a fresh twist in a long tale

Tata Sons boardroom tussle: The proposed strategic reorganisation of Tata Sons by its single largest shareholder, Tata Trusts has thrown up multiple possibilities. At the core is the intention to retain Tata Sons, the Tata Group’s holding company, as an unlisted entity. The board of Tata Sons and its largest shareholder, Tata Trusts (it accounts for 66%) have been at loggerheads on the issue – the former has favoured a listing and the board of Tata Trusts has opposed it.
A press statement has proposed the merger of Tata Electronics Systems Solutions and Tata Consulting Engineers with Tata Sons. “The strategic reorganisation would ensure that the reorganised entity would neither be a non-banking financial company (NBFC) nor a Core Investment Company (CIC),” it outlined.