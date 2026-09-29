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Tata Sons reorganisation is a fresh twist in a long tale

Tata Sons reorganisation is a fresh twist in a long tale

Tata Sons boardroom tussle: As its largest shareholder makes a move, how the listing piece now moves will be interesting.

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Krishna Gopalan
Krishna Gopalan
  • Updated Sep 29, 2026 7:53 AM IST
Tata Sons reorganisation is a fresh twist in a long taleTata Sons reorganisation has thrown up multiple possibilities

Tata Sons boardroom tussle: The proposed strategic reorganisation of Tata Sons by its single largest shareholder, Tata Trusts has thrown up multiple possibilities. At the core is the intention to retain Tata Sons, the Tata Group’s holding company, as an unlisted entity. The board of Tata Sons and its largest shareholder, Tata Trusts (it accounts for 66%) have been at loggerheads on the issue – the former has favoured a listing and the board of Tata Trusts has opposed it.

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A press statement has proposed the merger of Tata Electronics Systems Solutions and Tata Consulting Engineers with Tata Sons. “The strategic reorganisation would ensure that the reorganised entity would neither be a non-banking financial company (NBFC) nor a Core Investment Company (CIC),” it outlined.

MUST READ | Tata Trusts propose merger of two Tata units with Tata Sons to avoid listing

On September 12, RBI rejected Tata Sons’ application to surrender its Certificate of Registration (CoR) before directing it to comply with regulations applicable to NBFCs classified in the upper layer. In 2024, Tata Sons applied to the RBI to surrender its registration once it repaid its outstanding debt. In line with RBI’s framework, an NBFC with assets of Rs 1 lakh crore comes under the upper classification layer.

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Those tracking the development think the move by Tata Trusts is a way to tell the Tata Sons board that listing ought to have been avoided. “It raises the question of why this was not considered,” says one person.

DON'T MISS | Tata Sons AGM: Why holding the board meeting is critical amid the boardroom tussle

Importantly, the new structure makes Tata Sons, the holding company, now an operating company. How Tata Sons reacts to this proposal from its largest shareholder (Tata Trusts) at a time when there is a bitter succession battle will be interesting. Eventually, it will need to be cleared at the annual general meeting of Tata Sons, an issue that is already contentious, since the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as Tata Sons’ Chairman will also come up.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Krishna Gopalan
Krishna Gopalan

Based in Mumbai, Krishna Gopalan has reported across sectors that include telecommunications, cement, media and entertainment, private equity, consumer and metals. His current job profile entails writing on large conglomerates for which he interviews prominent CEOs. Krishna has a deep interest in business strategy and is intrigued by why organisations do what they do. His writing experience of over 25 years has had stints in The Financial Express, The Economic Times, Fortune India and Outlook Business. At Business Today, he contributes to the magazine, online and also appears on television.

Krishna reads widely on business, politics and Indian history. A Chevening scholar (batch of 2007), he spent three months in the UK that included an internship with the Financial Times in London. He is a published author with his first book, The Making of Don, based on the 1978 Hindi film starring Amitabh Bachchan, hitting the stands in 2013. Academically, he is a postgraduate in Economics from the University of Madras and holds an MBA from NMIMS, Mumbai.

Published on: Sep 29, 2026 7:52 AM IST
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