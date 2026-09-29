Tata Sons reorganisation is a fresh twist in a long tale

MUST READ | Tata Trusts propose merger of two Tata units with Tata Sons to avoid listing

On September 12, RBI rejected Tata Sons’ application to surrender its Certificate of Registration (CoR) before directing it to comply with regulations applicable to NBFCs classified in the upper layer. In 2024, Tata Sons applied to the RBI to surrender its registration once it repaid its outstanding debt. In line with RBI’s framework, an NBFC with assets of Rs 1 lakh crore comes under the upper classification layer.

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Those tracking the development think the move by Tata Trusts is a way to tell the Tata Sons board that listing ought to have been avoided. “It raises the question of why this was not considered,” says one person.

DON'T MISS | Tata Sons AGM: Why holding the board meeting is critical amid the boardroom tussle

Importantly, the new structure makes Tata Sons, the holding company, now an operating company. How Tata Sons reacts to this proposal from its largest shareholder (Tata Trusts) at a time when there is a bitter succession battle will be interesting. Eventually, it will need to be cleared at the annual general meeting of Tata Sons, an issue that is already contentious, since the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as Tata Sons’ Chairman will also come up.