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Apple releases iOS 27.0.1 update for iPhone 18 Pro, fixes Face ID, camera and other bugs

Apple releases iOS 27.0.1 update for iPhone 18 Pro, fixes Face ID, camera and other bugs

Apple’s latest software update focuses on fixing early issues affecting its newest Pro models, including unexpected restarts, camera glitches and an unresponsive touchscreen in certain situations.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 29, 2026 10:04 AM IST
Apple releases iOS 27.0.1 update for iPhone 18 Pro, fixes Face ID, camera and other bugsApple’s iOS 27.0.1 update fixes Face ID, camera and touchscreen issues on Pro models.(Photo: Apple)

Apple has begun rolling out the iOS 27.0.1 update for compatible iPhones, offering several improvements a few weeks after launching iOS 27. Although this is a minor update, it is especially important for users of the new iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The company has resolved some early software problems reported on the latest Pro models, such as a bug that might cause the phone to freeze and then restart after a failed Face ID authentication.

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The update also addresses a camera issue that can affect photos taken at 2x zoom under certain lighting conditions. It also includes a fix for a touchscreen issue that could make the display unresponsive when both Notification Centre and Control Centre were opened at the same time. The changes in this update are as follows.

Face ID and camera get key fixes

A significant improvement in iOS 27.0.1 relates to Face ID on the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. In some cases, a failed Face ID authentication attempt caused the device to freeze before suddenly restarting. This could be especially annoying when you were trying to open an app that required biometric authentication.

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Apple has also resolved a camera problem affecting a small number of iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models. When the camera aperture is set at f/1.48 and 2x zoom is being used, a colour artefact can appear under certain lighting conditions. The most recent update fixes this issue.

The update also resolves a problem in which the touchscreen would become unresponsive when Notification Centre and Control Centre were opened at the same time.

How to install iOS 27.0.1

If your iPhone is compatible with the update, you can find it by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Make sure your iPhone is connected to Wi-Fi and, ideally, plugged into a power source before you install the update.

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iOS 27.0.1 is focused on fixing early software bugs rather than adding major new features. If you have noticed any of the issues addressed in this update, installing it should bring the relevant fixes to your iPhone.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 29, 2026 10:04 AM IST
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