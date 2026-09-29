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Adani Power, AEL, Adani Ports, Adani Energy: Adani stocks in focus after SEBI MPS case settlement

Adani Power, AEL, Adani Ports, Adani Energy: Adani stocks in focus after SEBI MPS case settlement

ADANIPOWER196.14(3.26%)

Adani group firms: The four companies, along with 14 directors, paid Rs 1,48,20,000 crore (1.48 crore) to resolve the matter. The investigation was initiated on October 23, 2020.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Sep 29, 2026 8:11 AM IST
Adani Power, AEL, Adani Ports, Adani Energy: Adani stocks in focus after SEBI MPS case settlementAdani stocks: The applicants had proposed to settle the instant proceedings initiated against them, without admitting or denying the facts and conclusions of law, through a settlement order.

Shares of Adani Power Ltd, Adani Enterprises Ltd, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd (Adani Ports) and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd are in focus on Tuesday morning after the Gautam Adani-led four Adani group firms settled a probe over alleged non-compliance with minimum public shareholding (MPS) requirements with markets regulator the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

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"This settlement order is passed on this day of September 28, 2026 and shall come into force with immediate effect," SEBI said in an order on Monday.

The four companies, along with 14 directors, paid Rs 1,48,20,000 crore (1.48 crore) to resolve the matter. The investigation was initiated on October 23, 2020.

The applicants had proposed to settle the instant proceedings initiated against them, without admitting or denying the facts and conclusions of law, through a settlement order. For this, the applicants filed Settlement Applications bearing.

The settlement applications were placed before the High Powered Advisory Committee in its meeting held on June 29, 2026. After considering the matter, HPAC  agreed  with  the  recommendations of the IC  and  recommended that  the proceedings against applicants may be settled on terms proposed by the IC.

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The recommendations of the HPAC were approved by the Panel of Whole Time Members  of  SEBI  on August  13,2026. Applicants have remitted the aforesaid settlement amounts on August 26, 2026 and receipt  of the same has been  confirmed  by  the  concerned  department  of SEBI.

In a separate 81-page final order, SEBI further said the alleged violations of two norms related to Securities Markets Regulations — MPS and  Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices —  “have not been established” against Vinod Adani, who’s the older

The market regulator imposed a fine of 20 lakh each on Nasser Ali Shaban Ahli, a UAE-based businessman, and Chang Chung-Ling, a Taiwanese businessman with longstanding corporate links to the Adani group. Both were among key individuals examined in SEBI’s investigation into the ownership of offshore funds that held shares in Adani companies, Bloomberg reported.

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In May, Adani Enterprises reached a $275 million settlement with the US Treasury Department over apparent sanctions violations related to liquefied petroleum gas shipments linked to Iran. The US Justice Department dropped criminal charges against Adani and his nephew related to solar energy contracts in India, Bloomberg reported.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Sep 29, 2026 8:09 AM IST
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