Adani Power, AEL, Adani Ports, Adani Energy: Adani stocks in focus after SEBI MPS case settlement

The four companies, along with 14 directors, paid Rs 1,48,20,000 crore (1.48 crore) to resolve the matter. The investigation was initiated on October 23, 2020.

The applicants had proposed to settle the instant proceedings initiated against them, without admitting or denying the facts and conclusions of law, through a settlement order. For this, the applicants filed Settlement Applications bearing.

The settlement applications were placed before the High Powered Advisory Committee in its meeting held on June 29, 2026. After considering the matter, HPAC agreed with the recommendations of the IC and recommended that the proceedings against applicants may be settled on terms proposed by the IC.

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The recommendations of the HPAC were approved by the Panel of Whole Time Members of SEBI on August 13,2026. Applicants have remitted the aforesaid settlement amounts on August 26, 2026 and receipt of the same has been confirmed by the concerned department of SEBI.

In a separate 81-page final order, SEBI further said the alleged violations of two norms related to Securities Markets Regulations — MPS and Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices — “have not been established” against Vinod Adani, who’s the older

The market regulator imposed a fine of 20 lakh each on Nasser Ali Shaban Ahli, a UAE-based businessman, and Chang Chung-Ling, a Taiwanese businessman with longstanding corporate links to the Adani group. Both were among key individuals examined in SEBI’s investigation into the ownership of offshore funds that held shares in Adani companies, Bloomberg reported.

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In May, Adani Enterprises reached a $275 million settlement with the US Treasury Department over apparent sanctions violations related to liquefied petroleum gas shipments linked to Iran. The US Justice Department dropped criminal charges against Adani and his nephew related to solar energy contracts in India, Bloomberg reported.