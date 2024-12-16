'Some call me an engineer, but the truth is...': Nitin Gadkari on why he could not do engineering

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari recently shared an honest account of his early academic struggles and his journey to becoming a highly regarded leader. Speaking on the podcast "Unfiltered", Gadkari revealed that he was once ineligible for admission to engineering but now holds nine honorary DLits (Doctorates of Literature). However, he stated that he chooses not to use the title "Doctor" with his name.

"Much of the credit for shaping someone as unproductive and raw as I was goes to (Akhil Bharatiya) Vidyarthi Parishad and the Sangh. I have always been an average individual. I don't have any extraordinary talent. Many people ask me if I am a great management expert. Some call me an engineer. But the truth is, I was disqualified from admission into engineering," he said.

Gadkari recounted how his elder sister encouraged him to pursue engineering, inspired by her husband, who was an engineer. However, his marks fell short of the required cutoff. "In 1975, when the Emergency was declared, I joined the movement under the leadership of JP (Jayaprakash Narayan), carrying the flag and running around. I got arrested here and there during that time. Back then, I scored 52% marks in 11th grade. My elder sister in the family wanted me to become an engineer since her husband was one. But I had scored 49.26% marks in the science group. For eligibility to professional colleges, one needed to score above 50%."

Despite these setbacks, the Nagpur MP shared how his achievements today stand in stark contrast to his modest beginnings. "But today, I have received nine honorary DLits, and my ministry has achieved seven world records, even at the international level. But I still don’t use the title 'Doctor.' I say, how can someone who was disqualified for admission use the title of a doctorate? Out of the nine DLits I have received, five are in agricultural science."

Reflecting on his time with the Sangh and Vidyarthi Parishad, Gadkari described his early days as a student leader. "I was quite aggressive. My aggression stood out in the culture of the Sangh and the Vidyarthi Parishad," he said.

When asked to elaborate on his aggressive nature, Gadkari shared a candid anecdote. "We even beat up a vice-chancellor. At that time, there was a discussion about extending exam dates, and I barged into the chamber with some students, demanding that exams be conducted on time. He was listening, and the situation escalated into a ruckus. I didn't hit anyone, but the police charged me, alleging that all the commotion happened under my leadership."

Acknowledging his flaws, Gadkari emphasised the importance of self-improvement. "No one is perfect. I also have flaws. Everyone is a mix of virtues and flaws. The important thing is to enhance one's virtues and minimize flaws," he said.

Pressed on his weaknesses, he admitted to being "aggressive and militant." He explained, "When I see wrongdoing by contractors, I use harsh language. If something is amiss, I reprimand officials—if roads are in poor condition, if quality is compromised, or if decisions aren't being made. I lose my temper in such situations."



