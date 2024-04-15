'Some people claiming to be close to family and making loose statements': Arbaaz Khan breaks silence on firing outside Salman Khan's house

Actor Arbaaz Khan has spoken out about the recent firing incident outside his brother Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai. In a lengthy statement shared on his official Instagram handle, Arbaaz expressed that the entire Salim Khan family is deeply shocked by the incident.

“The recent incident of firing by two unidentified person on a motorcycle at Galaxy apartment the residence of the Salim Khan family is very disturbing and unnerving. Our family has been taken aback by this shocking incident that took place,” Arbaaz wrote.

Khan also criticised people who are claiming to be close to "our family" and making "loose statements" in the media.

“Unfortunately some people claiming to be close to our family and pretending to be the spokesperson have been making loose statements to the media saying it’s all a publicity stunt and the family remains unaffected which is not true and these views should not be taken seriously. No member of the Salim Khan family has made any statement regarding this incident to the media. At this time the family is helping and cooperating with the people in the investigation of this untoward incident. We have faith in the Mumbai police and we have been assured that they will do everything in their capacity to protect and secure our family. Thank you everyone for your love and support.”

Early Sunday, two suspects on a motorcycle fired five shots at Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai's Bandra area. Salman and his family were at home during the incident, but fortunately, no one was injured. The Bandra police station has registered an FIR, and the Mumbai crime branch is investigating the matter.

Shortly after the incident, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Arhaan Khan, Arpita Khan, and others visited Salman Khan to check on him.

Following the firing incident at Galaxy Apartment, the number of security personnel has been increased. Additionally, Mumbai Police has detained two individuals suspected of selling the motorcycle used in the shooting outside the actor's residence in Bandra. The crime branch is investigating whether the shooters had plans to target Salman's Panvel farmhouse. It is suspected that both shooters arrived in Mumbai a few days before the incident. Today, the police released images of the two shooters who openly fired outside Salman's house.