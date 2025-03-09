'Something Tamil Nadu should learn?': Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu as Andhra CM Naidu backs Hindi

Zoho chief scientist Sridhar Vembu on Saturday weighed in on the ongoing debate over language policies and suggested that Tamil Nadu should learn from Andhra and Kerala, who don't politicise language. "Here is the AP Chief Minister, talking about the importance of Hindi. Andhra Pradesh is our neighbor and culturally very close to Tamil Nadu. They don't politicise language. Kerala does not politicise language either (and let's say they don't agree with the central government on many things). Something we should learn from our neighbouring states?" Vembu wrote on X.

The Zoho founder's comments come amid an ongoing standoff between the Centre and Tamil Nadu over the three-language policy. While the Tamil Nadu government, led by the ruling DMK, has opposed the inclusion of Hindi in education, Naidu has taken a different approach, advocating for multilingualism.

“Language is only a means of communication. All of you are aware that Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and other languages are shining globally. Knowledge is different, language is different. I'm going to promote 10 languages, including international languages, in every university,” Naidu said.

Unlike Tamil Nadu, which has rejected the three-language policy under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Naidu has stressed the benefits of learning multiple languages, including Hindi. “We had to promote Telugu. We should also promote English as it is an international language for livelihood. It is better to learn Hindi so that we can mingle with people easily,” he stated.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has been vocal in his opposition, calling NEP 2020 an attempt to impose Hindi on non-Hindi-speaking states. “Even if the Centre offered ₹10,000 crore, we will not accept the three-language policy,” Stalin recently declared, warning that Tamil Nadu would "regress by 2,000 years" if the policy were implemented. His son and Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin has also reiterated that Tamil Nadu will continue with its two-language policy—Tamil and English.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh IT and Human Resources Development Minister Nara Lokesh dismissed concerns about Hindi imposition, saying India's linguistic diversity would prevent any such move. Speaking at the India Today Conclave 2025, he said, "I don't believe impositions will happen in India. I believe every state is unique. When I met the Education Minister, he was more focused on promoting Telugu as the medium of instruction in the state." Lokesh credited Naidu for his efforts in promoting regional languages.