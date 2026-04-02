Sonali Bendre, Goldie Behl face land dispute in Pune; actor rejects fraud charges

A land dispute in Maharashtra's Pune district has brought actor Sonali Bendre and filmmaker Goldie Behl into a legal battle, after a local farmer moved court alleging irregularities in a property transaction in the Maval area.

The case, currently before a civil court in Vadgaon Maval, revolves around a 30-guntha plot in Uksan village. The complainant, Chandrakant Shinde, has sought a stay on the land, claiming his family has held rights over the property for decades, dating back to before 1957.

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In his petition, Shinde alleged that the land was acquired in disregard of these claimed ancestral rights. He also raised concerns about alleged attempts to carry out construction on the plot and stated that his family was subjected to threats in connection with the matter. The dispute, initially raised with police authorities, was later taken to court as it pertained to civil ownership.

Bendre distances herself from the transaction

Sonali Bendre has denied any involvement in the alleged transaction, stating through her legal team that her name does not appear in official land records or sale-related documents. Her lawyers have dismissed the accusations, calling them unfounded and motivated.

They further indicated that similar claims had previously been raised by the complainant before administrative authorities, including the Tehsildar and the Sub-Divisional Officer, but did not result in any relief.

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The petition names Sonali Bendre, Goldie Behl and two others as parties in the dispute. With both sides presenting differing claims over ownership and legality, the matter is now set for further hearing on April 20.