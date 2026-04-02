A fresh spike in global oil prices triggered by geopolitical tensions in the West Asia region may soon make something as basic as bottled drinking water more expensive for consumers around the world. Industry analysts say the impact is already beginning to filter through supply chains, with plastic packaging costs rising sharply and beverage companies preparing for price hikes.

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The disruption began after military strikes involving the United States and Israel led Iran to impose restrictions on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz — a critical route that normally carries about 20 percent of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas. The resulting supply shock pushed Brent crude prices up by more than 50 percent in just a few weeks, significantly raising energy and petrochemical costs globally.

Because most bottled water is packaged in plastic made from petroleum-derived materials, higher oil prices quickly translate into higher production costs. Plastics used for beverage bottles rely on petrochemicals such as ethylene and polyethylene terephthalate (PET), which are derived from natural gas and oil products. When these feedstocks become more expensive, packaging costs climb — and those increases often get passed on to consumers.

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Supply chain experts say the first wave of price increases could arrive quickly. Patrick Penfield, a supply chain professor at Syracuse University, said bottled drinks could see at least a 5 percent price rise as early as April. If crude oil climbs further to around $125-$150 per barrel, the increase could reach 10 percent by May, and potentially 25-30 percent if oil approaches $200 a barrel.

The impact is already visible in parts of Asia. In India, packaged drinking water prices have climbed roughly 11 percent, driven largely by surging packaging costs and energy expenses. According to industry executives, the price of plastic materials used in water bottles has jumped more than 70 percent in recent weeks, pushing the retail price of bottled water to about ₹20 per litre in some markets.

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Manufacturers of plastic bottle resins are also reacting to the energy shock. Analysts note that prices for food and beverage bottle resin have increased by more than 30 percent since late February, prompting producers to announce new price hikes. Beverage brands are expected to pass these costs along to consumers in the coming months.

However, the price impact may not be uniform across countries. The United States, for example, produces much of its own ethane — a key ingredient for plastic manufacturing — meaning the cost pressures could be less severe or slower to reach store shelves compared with markets that rely more heavily on imported petrochemicals.

Still, analysts warn the pattern could resemble what happened after the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022, when higher energy costs gradually fed into packaging and consumer goods prices. Historically, the biggest increases in plastic bottle costs have appeared about three months after the initial energy shock.