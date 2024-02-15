Sonia Gandhi writes emotional letter to Rae Bareli voters as she lets go of the Lok Sabha seat

Sonia Gandhi wrote an emotional letter to the Rae Bareli constituency after filing her nomination for Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan, marking the end of an era for the Congress. Gandhi wrote to the voters in Rae Bareli, confirming her decision to not contest from the Lok Sabha seat. She said in her message to the voters that she came to them after losing her husband, Rajiv Gandhi, and her mother-in-law, Indira Gandhi, and they accepted her with open arms.

She said that the connection of the Gandhi family to Rae Bareli is very deep. In the first Lok Sabha elections after Independence, Rae Bareli elected Firoze Gandhi, her father-in-law, and sent him as their representative to Delhi, she said, adding that they subsequently sent her mother-in-law and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi from the seat.

Sonia Gandhi said that despite the ups and downs in life, they kept supporting the Gandhi family. “Despite the tough challenges in the last two elections, your support for me never wavered,” she said. “Whatever I am today, it is because of you,” said Sonia Gandhi.

“Because of health reasons and my age, I will not be able to contest the next Lok Sabha election,” said Gandhi, adding that she might not be able to serve them directly from hereon but she will always be with them.

“I know that you will continue to support me and my family through every trouble and tough time like you always have,” she said.

Sonia Gandhi will become the second member of the Gandhi family since Indira Gandhi to be part of the Upper House. Sonia Gandhi has been fielded in the seat that will turn vacant after Manmohan Singh completes his tenure on April 3.

Sonia Gandhi, who has never lost a Lok Sabha election, was elected from Rae Bareli in the general elections of 2004, and has been part of the Lower House since then.

