Rajya Sabha elections: Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi files nomination from Rajasthan

Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday filed her nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls from Rajasthan. On Wednesday morning, Sonia Gandhi reached Jaipur with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. She was received by senior leader and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, along with others.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said on X, "We heartily welcome the announcement of respected Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji as the Rajya Sabha candidate from the Congress Party, who renounced the post of Prime Minister."

"Today her announcement as Rajya Sabha candidate from Rajasthan is a matter of happiness for the entire state and with this announcement all the old memories have been refreshed," he added.

With this, it is clear that Sonia Gandhi will not contest in Lok Sabha elections anymore. Sonia Gandhi, 77, has served five terms in the Lok Sabha, and this will be her Rajya Sabha debut. As per news report, Sonia Gandhi's Raebareli Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh will most likely go to her daughter and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Sonia Gandhi will be the second member of the Gandhi family to enter Rajya Sabha after her mother-in-law and former PM Indira Gandhi. Indira Gandhi was a member of the Rajya Sabha from August 1964 to February 1967.

On Wednesday morning, Congress declared its official list for Rajya Sabha. The grand old party has fielded Sonia Gandhi from Rajasthan and nominated Abhishek Manu Singhvi from Himachal Pradesh. Ajay Maken will be party's candidate from Karnataka.