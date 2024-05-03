'Sonia Gandhiji has tried to launch Rahulyaan nearly 20 times but...': Amit Shah takes 'Chandrayaan' dig at Rahul Gandhi's Rae Bareli candidature

After former Congress president Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination from the Raebareli seat, Union Home Minister Amit Shah mocked his move, saying that despite Sonia Gandhi's repeated attempts to launch 'Rahulyaan' nearly 20 times, he would still lose the elections from the Raebareli seat.

Speaking at an election rally in Belgavi's Hukkeri town, Amit Shah expressed confidence that BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh would defeat Gandhi by a large margin from the seat.

The home minister said, “We launched Chandrayaan-3 and it was successful. On the other hand, Sonia Gandhiji has tried to launch Rahulyaan nearly 20 times and has failed every time. Now he has run from Amethi and is contesting from Raebareli. I want to tell you (Rahul Gandhi) the result from here, 'Rahul Baba' will lose to the BJP candidate, Dinesh Pratap Singh with a huge margin in Raebareli.”

Rahul Gandhi is running for the Lok Sabha elections from two seats: Wayanad and Raebareli. In response, the BJP has nominated party leader Dinesh Pratap Singh to contest from the Raebareli seat.

Amit Shah added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi hasn't taken any leave in the past 23 years, while Rahul Gandhi often goes on vacations.

"On one side, there's the Congress party that has done scams worth Rs 12 lakh crore. On the other, we have PM Modi, who has served the nation as a CM and a PM for the last 23 years, without a single allegation to his name. On one hand, we have Rahul baba, who takes a foreign vacation every three months. On the other hand, we have PM Modi, who has not taken one leave since the last 23 years and celebrates festivals with our brave soldiers," he said.

Earlier, there were speculations doing rounds that Rahul Gandhi might contest the elections again from the Amethi seat, but Congress announced Kishori Lal Sharma as its candidate from the constituency.