'Speaks about India's jobs crisis': Mallikarjun Kharge slams PM Modi, alleges govt sending Indian workers to Israel amid escalating Middle East conflict

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge launched a sharp attack on the Narendra Modi-led NDA government on Thursday, accusing it of sending Indian youth to Israel as workers at a time when the country is embroiled in a multi-front war in the West Asian region.

Kharge expressed his concerns via social media, claiming that around 15,000 Indian workers were being sent to Israel through the government's National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).

"Shockingly, none other than the Modi government’s own National Skill Development Corporation is facilitating the recruitment of about 15,000 Indian workers in war-torn Israel," Kharge stated, adding, "It is appalling to send our youth to a conflict zone amidst the chaos in West Asia."

पश्चिम एशिया में युद्ध के बीच मोदी सरकार की National Skill Development Cooperation इजरायल में लगभग 15,000 भारतीय श्रमिकों की भर्ती में जुटी है।



इससे पहले कई भारतीय युवाओं को रूस-यूक्रेन युद्ध में जाने के लिए संदिग्ध एजेंटों द्वारा धोखा दिया गया था, और कई युवाओं को अपनी जान भी… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) October 4, 2024

He also drew parallels with the recent controversy involving Indian workers allegedly lured into the Russia-Ukraine war under false pretences. “Earlier, many young Indians were duped by shady agents to join the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Tragically, some lost their lives. This speaks volumes about the unemployment crisis created by the Modi government’s anti-youth policies,” Kharge remarked.

Kharge pointed out that the Modi government's failure to generate employment has forced young Indians to seek work in dangerous regions. "The fact that young, unskilled, semi-skilled, and educated youth are willing to risk their lives in conflict zones for reportedly higher salaries is proof that PM Modi's promises of job creation are nothing but hollow rhetoric designed to mask his government’s failures," he added.

Turning his attention to the upcoming Haryana assembly elections, Kharge predicted that the state's youth would deliver a strong message to the BJP for failing to provide adequate jobs.

"As Haryana heads to the polls, the youth will give the BJP the lesson it deserves for pushing them into seeking employment in conflict zones," he said.

The campaign for Haryana’s assembly elections, scheduled for October 5, wrapped up Thursday evening. Over two crore voters, including 8,821 centenarians, are expected to cast their ballots. The BJP is seeking a third consecutive term, while the Congress aims to reclaim power after a decade in opposition.