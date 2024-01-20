Special mantra for 1 hr 11 mins every day: Details of PM Modi's Ram Mandir 'anushthaan'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a 11-day 'anushthaan' for the January 22 'pran pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya, chants a special mantra every day.

PM Modi chants the mantra every morning in Brahma Muhurta, for 1 hour and 11 minutes.

Reports said the particular chant is the most crucial of his 11-day 'anushthaan'.

During the 11-day 'anushthaan' before the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony, PM Modi is diligently following practices prescribed by sacred texts, including sleeping on the floor, consuming only coconut water, performing Gau-pooja (cow worship), and engaging in various forms of 'daan' such as 'annadaan' and donating clothes.

The Prime Minister also said he decided to rigorously follow all the rituals despite his hectic schedule and responsibilities.

During the past few days, the Prime Minister has visited several temples in different regions, including Ramkund and Shree Kalaram Temple in Nasik, Veerbhadra Temple in Lepakshi, Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh, and Guruvayur Temple and Triprayar Shree Ramaswami Temple in Kerala.

The 'pran pratishtha' ceremony of the new idol of Ram Lalla at the sanctum sanctorum of the upcoming Ram Temple in Ayodhya is scheduled for January 22.

The ceremony is set to be performed by PM Modi.

In the scriptures, the consecration of a deity's idol is a detailed and extensive process.

'Dev Pratishtha' has been described as the ritual of infusing divine consciousness into an earthly idol.