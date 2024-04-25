Govt mandates compulsory ethylene oxide testing for spice exports to Singapore, Hong Kong

The government has mandated compulsory testing for ethylene oxide (ETO) contamination in spice exports to Singapore and Hong Kong following a ban imposed by the two countries on certain spices exported by Indian brands MDH and Everest.

The decision was taken after the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Spices Board met with industry stakeholders, officials said.

At present, spice exports to these countries are subject to mandatory testing for a carcinogen, Aflatoxin, and a dye, Sudan I-IV. However, ETO testing is mandatory for consignments meant for the EU and the UK.

Spice consignments to other countries will also be strictly monitored for the presence of ETO.

The action was taken after Singapore alleged the presence of ETO at levels exceeding permissible limits in Everest's Fish Curry Masala, while Hong Kong claimed to have detected the pesticide in three products from MDH -- Madras Curry Powder, Mixed Masala Powder and Sambhar Masala -- apart from Everest's Fish Curry Masala.

The government has reportedly sought details from Hong Kong and Singapore food safety regulators after they banned the export of these spices by MDH and Everest.

The commerce ministry has also asked the Indian embassies in both Singapore and Hong Kong to send a detailed report. It has also sought details from MDH and Everest on the issue.

The Spices Board of India is reportedly ascertaining the cause of the ban. The root cause of the rejection and corrective actions will be determined along with the exporters concerned, a commerce ministry official said.

The official said that the ministry has sought technical details, analytical reports and the details of the exporters whose consignments have been rejected from its embassies in Singapore and Hong Kong.

The ministry has also reached out to the Singapore Food Agency and Centre for Food Safety, and the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department, Hong Kong, for details.

While the food safety regulator of Hong Kong has asked consumers not to buy these products and traders not to sell them, the Singapore Food Agency has directed a recall of the products.

India exported spices worth nearly Rs 32,000 crore in the financial year 2022-23. Chili, cumin, spice oil and oleoresins, turmeric, curry powder and cardamom were the major spices exported.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IARC) have both designated ethylene oxide as a known human carcinogen. Types of cancer that are most frequently linked to exposure to ethylene oxide are lymphoma, leukemia, and breast cancer. These cancers frequently result from workplace risks or procedures used to sterilise products.