Maldives bans Indian spice brands Everest and MDH over claims of cancer-causing pesticide

After Hong Kong and Singapore, the Maldives has banned the sale of Indian spice brands Everest and MDH in the country. Maldives' food and drug authority said that the two brands of spices produced in India have been found to contain ethylene oxide, news organisation Adhadhu reported, adding that ethylene oxide is used to fumigate agricultural products and is not recommended for use in food products due to its potential adverse health effects.

The MFDA also noted that the Singapore Food Agency and Hong Kong's Center for Food Safety have advised consumers against using the products. The authority said the spices of these brands are imported and used in large quantities in Maldives and they were conducting a risk assessment.

Earlier this month, Hong Kong and Singapore banned the sale of MDH and Everest, claiming that they detected the presence of carcinogenic pesticide ethylene oxide in several spice mixes. Hong Kong's Center for Food Safety (CFS) asked consumers not to buy and traders not to sell MDH's Madras Curry Powder (spice blend for Madras curry), Everest Fish Curry Masala, MDH Sambhar Masala Mixed Masala Powder, and MDH Curry Powder Mixed Masala Powder.

Singapore ordered a recall of the Everest spice mix, saying it contains high levels of ethylene oxide, which is unfit for human consumption and a cancer risk with long exposure.

In a statement on Saturday, MDH rejected the allegations of the presence of certain pesticides in some products and said its products are 100 per cent safe. The masala maker said it has not received any communications from Hong Kong and Singapore food safety regulators. The company also said that the Spice Board of India and food regulator FSSAI have not received any communication or test reports from Hong Kong or Singapore.

"This reinforces the fact that the allegations against MDH are baseless, unsubstantiated, and not backed by any concrete evidence. MDH reassures its buyers and customers about the safety and quality of all its products. We reassure our buyers and consumers that we do not use Ethylene Oxide (ETO) at any stage of storing, processing, or packing our spices," the statement said.



