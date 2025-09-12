SpiceJet aircraft loses wheel mid-air, lands safely at Mumbai airport

A SpiceJet Bombardier Q400 aircraft carrying 75 passengers declared a full-scale emergency at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Friday after one of its wheels detached during departure from Kandla, Gujarat. Authorities confirmed that the plane was already airborne when the Kandla Air Traffic Control (ATC) spotted an object falling from the aircraft.

“The Kandla ATC noticed something dropping immediately after take-off. They alerted the pilot and dispatched an ATC vehicle to retrieve the fallen item,” said an Airports Authority of India (AAI) official. “The wheel and associated metal rings were later recovered from the runway,” he added.

At Mumbai airport, fire tenders and rescue teams were placed on high alert, but the flight ultimately landed safely at 4 PM.

“Despite the serious mid-air scare, the aircraft taxied to the terminal on its own, and passengers disembarked without any incident,” a Mumbai airport official said.

A SpiceJet spokesperson told ANI, “On September 12, an outer wheel of a SpiceJet Q400 aircraft operating from Kandla to Mumbai was found on the runway after take-off. The aircraft continued to Mumbai and landed safely. After a smooth landing, it taxied to the terminal under its own power, and all passengers disembarked normally.”

Experts highlighted the rarity of such incidents but noted the aircraft’s dual-wheel assembly played a crucial role. “A wheel coming off is a serious event, but since the wheel assembly has two units and one remained attached, it prevented a major catastrophe,” said a former DGCA official. He added, “Had the second wheel also detached, the outcome could have been far more dangerous.”

Passengers, meanwhile, were reported safe and unharmed. The incident underscores the importance of rigorous aircraft maintenance checks and pilot training in handling unexpected mid-air emergencies.

SpiceJet’s fleet has shrunk significantly over the years, falling from 100 aircraft in 2015 to just 56 by the end of June 2025. Of these, less than half—only 21 planes—are operational, with nearly a third being the smaller Bombardier Q400 limited-range aircraft. Investor confidence has also waned, reflected in the airline’s stock, which has plunged 61% over the past year. In August, SpiceJet shares hit a 52-week low of Rs 31.25 on the BSE, while the benchmark Sensex declined only 1.3% during the same period. Employees are feeling the pinch as well, with reports that several staff members have yet to receive their July and August salaries.