Stranded tourists in Nepal get free visa extensions amid protests; US warns citizens to shelter

The Department of Immigration in Nepal has announced special relief measures for foreign tourists whose visas expired after September 8, 2025, but who could not renew or depart due to violent protests and curfews. The move follows weeks of political turmoil that disrupted flights and left many visitors stranded.

Visa relief for stranded tourists

According to Director Tikaram Dhakal, affected tourists can now regularise their visa status at Tribhuvan International Airport without paying any additional cost. The facility covers those who held valid visas until September 8 but were unable to extend them or leave during the unrest. Exit permits will also be issued free of charge, removing additional bureaucratic burdens.

The Nepal Tourism Board is coordinating with immigration officials to ensure smoother processing. Tourists who lost their passports during the protests but have secured new or emergency documents from their embassies will be allowed to transfer visas under existing regulations, with expedited approvals for exit permits.

Support services for visitors

The Tourism Board has arranged shuttle buses to connect hotels and the airport, and deployed a 24/7 support team to assist travellers facing difficulties. Contact numbers have been made available to ensure quick responses during emergencies.

Airport operations resume

After a temporary suspension, Tribhuvan International Airport has now reopened, a critical step in easing pressure on the tourism sector and restoring travel links. Officials said stabilising airport operations was essential to facilitate both international departures and domestic movement.

US Embassy issues warning

Amid the unrest, the U.S. Embassy in Kathmandu issued a shelter-in-place advisory to American citizens, urging them to avoid non-essential travel and comply with curfew orders. The embassy cited the worsening security situation, with violent protests over corruption leading to deaths, injuries, and the deployment of the Nepali Army to restore order.