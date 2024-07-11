SpiceJet slapgate: Airline says employee harassed by CISF jawan, to take legal steps

Hours after a SpiceJet staff member was held for slapping a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan during an argument over security screening, SpiceJet issued a statement and said the employee was subjected to inappropriate and unacceptable language.

Anuradha Rani, a food supervisor with the airline, was entering the airport along with other staff through the “vehicle gate” around 4 a.m. when Assistant Sub Inspector Giriraj Prasad stopped her for not having valid permission to use that gate, they said.

She was then asked to undergo screening at the nearby entrance for airline crew, but no female CISF personnel were available at the time, CISF officials said.

Jaipur airport SHO Ral Lal said the ASI called for a female colleague for the security check, but the argument escalated and the SpiceJet employee slapped him.

A case has been registered against the food supervisor under sections 121 (1) (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 132 (assaulting public servant) of Bharat Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In response to the incident, SpiceJet said: "Today, an unfortunate incident occurred at Jaipur Airport involving a SpiceJet female security staff member and a male CISF personnel. While escorting a catering vehicle at the steel gate, our female security staff member, who had a valid airport entry pass issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), India’s civil aviation security regulator, was subjected to inappropriate and unacceptable language by the CISF personnel, including asking her to come and meet him after his duty hours at his home."

It added: "SpiceJet is taking immediate legal action in this serious case of sexual harassment against its female employee and has approached the local police. We stand firmly by our employee and are committed to providing her with full support."

