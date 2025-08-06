BCCI exempted from RTI Act in amended Sports Bill due to lack of govt funding

The recent amendment to the sports bill has provided relief to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) by specifying that only sports bodies receiving government funds will fall under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. This change addresses what could have been a contentious issue for the BCCI, which operates independently of government funding.

The bill, presented in the Lok Sabha by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on July 23, stipulates that "a recognised sports organisation shall be considered as a public authority under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005 with respect to the exercise of its functions, duties and powers under this Act." This clause confines RTI's reach to entities with government financial support. "The amended clause defines public authority as an entity that is relying on government funds or assistance," explained a well-placed source.

The exclusion of BCCI from mandatory RTI compliance is due to its financial independence from government support, unlike many other National Sports Federations (NSFs). "If this had not been done, it would have been a grey area that could have led to the bill getting held up or being challenged in court," stated the source. This distinction is crucial as cricket is set to debut in the 2028 Olympic Games in the T20 format, necessitating BCCI's registration as a National Sports Federation.

Another aspect of the bill is its provision for a National Sports Tribunal, which will function with the authority of a civil court, addressing disputes related to selection and election matters involving federations and athletes. Decisions made by the Tribunal can only be contested in the Supreme Court, presenting a streamlined approach to resolving sports-related conflicts.

The bill outlines the establishment of a National Sports Board (NSB) tasked with ensuring accountability within sports federations. The NSB can de-recognise bodies failing to conduct timely elections or exhibiting significant electoral irregularities. The Board's composition will include a chairperson and members appointed by the central government, based on recommendations from a search-cum-selection committee.

Moreover, the bill addresses age limits for sports administration, permitting individuals aged 70 to 75 to run for office if allowed by international sports bodies' rules. This amendment marks a departure from the national sports code's age cap of 70, potentially influencing leadership dynamics within sports organisations.

In line with preparations for the 2036 Summer Olympic Games bid, the bill's statement of objectives emphasises the need for a transformative sports governance landscape to enhance performance in major international competitions. It states, "...as a part of the preparatory activities for the bidding of Summer Olympic Games 2036, it is imperative that the sports governance landscape undergoes a positive transformation to bring better outcomes."

The amendment ensures accountability, with the NSB required to consult relevant global bodies before taking action on issues like non-publication of audited accounts or misuse of public funds. Additionally, government assistance is not limited to financial support but extends to infrastructure, broadening the scope of what constitutes government aid.

This amendment reflects a shift towards improving transparency and governance within Indian sports, aligning with international practices and preparing for future challenges and opportunities. The focus remains on refining the structure of sports administration while providing clarity on the application of the RTI Act.