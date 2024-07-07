Sri Lanka to lift ban on foreign research ships in 2025 amid rising Indian Ocean tensions involving China, India

India’s neighbouring island nation, Sri Lanka, has decided to lift a ban on the visit of foreign research ships at its ports from 2025. The ban was imposed after strong security concerns raised by India and the United States following frequent docking requests from hi-tech Chinese surveillance vessels, according to media reports.

The decision was conveyed by visiting Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry to the NHK World Japan. Sabry said his government cannot have different rules for different countries and only block China.

He added that his country will not take sides in a dispute between others, the NHK World Japan said in a report. The moratorium is till January next year. Sri Lanka will then no longer ban foreign research ships from its ports next year, Sabry said.

After India raised concern, Sri Lanka banned the entry of foreign research vessels from docking at its port in January. Earlier this year, it had made an exception for a Chinese vessel but said the ban would continue otherwise.

With the increased movement of Chinese research vessels in the Indian Ocean, New Delhi had expressed concern that those might be spy ships and urged Colombo not to allow such vessels to dock at its ports.

Chinese ships have docked in Colombo in recent years for research based on agreements between between agencies in China and Sri Lanka.

In October 2023, Chinese research ship Shi Yan 6 docked in Colombo port for several days, while in 2022 the navy vessel Yuan Wang 5 docked at Hambantota in southern Sri Lanka. There were fears in India that these vessels could be used to monitor the region.

Two Chinese spy ships were allowed to dock in Sri Lanka ports within 14 months through November 2023, with one called for replenishment and the other for research.

Chinese research ship Shi Yan 6 arrived in Sri Lanka in October 2023 and docked at Colombo port, for what Beijing cited as geophysical scientific research in collaboration with the island nation's National Aquatic Resources Research and Development Agency (NARA).

The US had expressed concern to Sri Lanka before the arrival of Shi Yan 6. In August 2022, Chinese navy vessel Yuan Wang 5 docked at Hambantota in southern Sri Lanka for replenishment.

Located at a strategic point in the Indian Ocean, the island nation is an important stop for marine traffic between South East Asia and West Asia, which is part of the global trade route.

Chinese influence in the Indian Ocean region

Maldives, another island nation in the Indian Ocean, has become a geopolitical hotspot in recent years as global east-west shipping lanes pass the archipelago. Maldives’ geographical positioning near crucial sea lanes is important for China's energy supplies. In March this year, the Muizzu government inked two military agreements with China.

According to the agreements, China pledged to provide military assistance to the Maldives at no cost. This is in stark contrast to the island nation's traditional acceptance of military assistance from India.

Another deal was also signed by the Muizzu government concerning the Chinese 'research' vessel Xiang Yang Hong 3, which recently made its presence felt in the Maldives. This agreement could potentially impact maritime research in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), further solidifying their bilateral relations.

The recent engagements of Chinese 'research' vessels in the Indian Ocean region give rise to the possibility of China using data in any adversarial military situation vis-á-vis India and/or other nations in the immediate Indian Ocean neighbourhood, including the US with its military base in Diego Garcia.

Research vessels involved in scientific research can also use their instruments for naval reconnaissance, gathering intelligence on foreign military facilities and vessels operating in the vicinity.

(With inputs from agencies)