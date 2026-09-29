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Starbucks brings a Bengali twist to Pujo with Shorshe Chicken Burger, Kosha Mangsho Roll and Kalakand Pie

Starbucks brings a Bengali twist to Pujo with Shorshe Chicken Burger, Kosha Mangsho Roll and Kalakand Pie

A promotional billboard for the campaign features several Pujo-themed food and beverage options inspired by Bengali cuisine.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 29, 2026 6:28 PM IST
Starbucks brings a Bengali twist to Pujo with Shorshe Chicken Burger, Kosha Mangsho Roll and Kalakand PieThe food menu includes the Shorshe Chicken Burger, Kosha Mangsho Roll, Bhekti Bhaja Sandwich, Dhakai Chicken Wrap, Aloo Postho Burger and Chingri Turnover.

As Durga Puja preparations gather momentum across West Bengal, Starbucks has launched a limited-edition festive menu inspired by Bengali flavours, bringing dishes such as Shorshe Chicken Burger, Kosha Mangsho Roll and Aloo Postho Burger to its stores.

The global coffee chain has rolled out the special menu as part of its “Aamar Pujo, Aamar Starbucks” campaign. The festive offering has caught the attention of social media users, with many discussing the brand’s attempt to give its traditionally Western menu a distinctly Bengali makeover.

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A promotional billboard for the campaign features several Pujo-themed food and beverage options inspired by Bengali cuisine.

The food menu includes the Shorshe Chicken Burger, Kosha Mangsho Roll, Bhekti Bhaja Sandwich, Dhakai Chicken Wrap, Aloo Postho Burger and Chingri Turnover.

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Starbucks has also added desserts inspired by Bengali sweets, including Gurer Sandesh Flan and Kalakand Pie.

The beverage menu includes the Saffron Latte and Choco Saffron Frappuccino, adding a festive touch to the offerings.

The menu has sparked discussion online, with users debating whether the fusion dishes can do justice to the Bengali flavours they are inspired by. Many also saw the move as another example of multinational brands adapting their products to local tastes during major Indian festivals.

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Durga Puja is deeply tied to Bengal’s art, food and community culture, with celebrations extending well beyond religious rituals.

Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal are transformed by elaborate pandals, artistic idols, lighting, music and cultural programmes during the festival. Artisans and designers work for months on the installations, while food, community gatherings and street celebrations form an important part of the festive experience.

UNESCO added “Durga Puja in Kolkata” to its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2021, describing it as a major public expression of religion and art and a space for collaborative work by artists and designers.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 29, 2026 6:28 PM IST
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