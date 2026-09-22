'Stars shouldn't endorse harmful substances': President Murmu urges celebrities to act responsibly

Murmu said celebrities should use their public influence to encourage healthier and more positive lifestyles rather than promote products that could have harmful consequences.

"A true star is the one who spreads light, not darkness,” Murmu said.

Murmu's message to the film industry

President's appeal comes at a time when celebrities and influencers have a significant presence in advertising and social media. Their association with commercial products can give brands substantial visibility and can influence consumer choices.

“When successful artists speak about the benefits of a disciplined lifestyle, millions of children and young people emulate them. I urge popular artists not to endorse products that are harmful to people's health.”

मैं यह अनुरोध करना चाहूंगी कि लोकप्रिय कलाकार स्वास्थ्य के लिए हानिकारक पदार्थों का endorsement न करें। Star वही है जो रोशनी फैलाए, अंधेरा नहीं। pic.twitter.com/5VPwBxK4Y2 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 22, 2026

Murmu's message therefore extended the conversation around celebrity endorsements beyond commercial contracts, urging artists to consider the potential public impact of the products and messages they promote.

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Dharmendra Pradhan backs President Murmu's appeal

Former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also highlighted Murmu's message in a post on X. Sharing the President's remarks, Pradhan said her appeal was “deeply meaningful” and stressed that artists have a role that goes beyond their professional work.

“The appeal by Hon’ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji at the 72nd National Film Awards is deeply meaningful. She urged popular artists not to endorse substances that are harmful to health, reminding us of the responsibility that comes with their influence,” Pradhan wrote.

The appeal by Hon’ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji at the 72nd National Film Awards is deeply meaningful. She urged popular artists not to endorse substances that are harmful to health reminding us of the responsibility that comes with their influence.



Artists have… https://t.co/lLfMNJk9in — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) September 22, 2026

Pradhan also pointed to the cultural influence of cinema, saying artists can use their platforms to promote Indian art and culture and showcase the country's heritage.

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“Artists have a larger role to play beyond their craft. Through cinema, they can promote Indian art and culture, uphold positive values and showcase the richness of our cultural heritage in diverse and meaningful forms,” he said.