Adani companies pay different settlement amounts

Under the settlement terms accepted by SEBI, the five entities paid different amounts based on the proceedings against them.

Entity Settlement amount Adani Enterprises ₹76.05 lakh Adani Total Gas ₹9.75 lakh AWL Agri Business ₹9.75 lakh Adani Green Energy ₹45.50 lakh Adani Energy Solutions ₹9.75 lakh Total ₹1.508 crore

The settlement order said the proceedings involved alleged violations of provisions under the erstwhile Listing Agreement, SEBI’s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) Regulations, the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act and related exchange rules.

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What were the alleged violations?

The proceedings against Adani Enterprises included an allegation that related-party transactions between Adani Estates Private Ltd, a subsidiary of AEL, and Vakoder Investment Ltd, a related party of AEL, were not disclosed in the annual report for FY2013 as required under the applicable accounting standard.

AEL was also proceeded against over audit and limited-review reports that were allegedly signed by audit firms without a valid Peer Review Certificate.

Similar allegations concerning limited-review and audit reports were made against Adani Total Gas, AWL Agri Business, Adani Green Energy and Adani Energy Solutions for specified reporting periods.

Settlement without admission or denial

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The companies proposed to settle the proceedings while neither admitting nor denying the findings of fact and conclusions of law, according to the order.

The revised settlement terms were considered by SEBI’s High Powered Advisory Committee (HPAC) on June 29, 2026. The recommendations were subsequently accepted by SEBI’s Panel of Whole Time Members on August 13, 2026.

SEBI issued a notice of demand on August 20, following which the applicants informed the regulator on September 5 that the settlement amounts had been remitted. The order confirms receipt of the payments.

With the settlement terms accepted and the amounts received, SEBI disposed of the adjudication proceedings under the applicable settlement provisions.

However, the order states that SEBI retains the right to restore or initiate enforcement proceedings if representations made during settlement are subsequently found to be untrue, settlement conditions or undertakings are breached, or discrepancies are found in arriving at the settlement terms.

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