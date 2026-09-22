Balmer Lawrie to demerge Travel & Vacations unit into wholly-owned subsidiary: Report

"The board has given in-principle approval for carving out the travel and vacations unit for operational efficiency and to attain high growth in the coming years. However, it is subject to approvals," Palchaudhuri told PTI.

The Travel & Vacations division currently has a turnover of around Rs 390 crore, accounting for approximately 13-14 per cent of Balmer Lawrie's total revenue, according to the PTI report. The management expects the division to cross Rs 500 crore in revenue within two to three years, it added.

In an exchange filing, Balmer Lawrie said it delivered a robust financial performance in FY26 despite a complex operating environment shaped by global headwinds.

The company said its Travel & Vacations division was a key growth driver during the year. Registrations on its exclusive Government of India employee travel portal increased 25 per cent, while ticketing volumes in the travel segment rose 15 per cent year-on-year (YoY). The Vacations, Retail and MICE divisions also recorded their highest-ever gross toplines, the company said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, shares of Balmer Lawrie settled 0.51 per cent higher at Rs 167 on Tuesday. At Tuesday's closing price, the stock has gained 5.86 per cent over the past six months.