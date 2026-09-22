Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsMake In IndiaIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
trending stocks
Balmer Lawrie to demerge Travel & Vacations unit into wholly-owned subsidiary: Report

Balmer Lawrie to demerge Travel & Vacations unit into wholly-owned subsidiary: Report

BALMLAWRIE167.43(0.86%)

The proposal is aimed at providing greater operational efficiency to the division and supporting its growth, Palchaudhuri told PTI on the sidelines of the company's 109th annual general meeting (AGM).

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 22, 2026 6:24 PM IST
Balmer Lawrie to demerge Travel & Vacations unit into wholly-owned subsidiary: ReportShares of Balmer Lawrie settled 0.51 per cent higher at Rs 167 on Tuesday.

Diversified PSU Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd has granted in-principle approval to demerge its Travel & Vacations strategic business unit into a wholly-owned subsidiary, news agency PTI reported, citing Chairman and Managing Director Adhip Nath Palchaudhuri.

The proposal is aimed at providing greater operational efficiency to the division and supporting its growth, Palchaudhuri told PTI on the sidelines of the company's 109th annual general meeting (AGM).

Advertisement

Related Articles

"The board has given in-principle approval for carving out the travel and vacations unit for operational efficiency and to attain high growth in the coming years. However, it is subject to approvals," Palchaudhuri told PTI.

The Travel & Vacations division currently has a turnover of around Rs 390 crore, accounting for approximately 13-14 per cent of Balmer Lawrie's total revenue, according to the PTI report. The management expects the division to cross Rs 500 crore in revenue within two to three years, it added.

In an exchange filing, Balmer Lawrie said it delivered a robust financial performance in FY26 despite a complex operating environment shaped by global headwinds.

The company said its Travel & Vacations division was a key growth driver during the year. Registrations on its exclusive Government of India employee travel portal increased 25 per cent, while ticketing volumes in the travel segment rose 15 per cent year-on-year (YoY). The Vacations, Retail and MICE divisions also recorded their highest-ever gross toplines, the company said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, shares of Balmer Lawrie settled 0.51 per cent higher at Rs 167 on Tuesday. At Tuesday's closing price, the stock has gained 5.86 per cent over the past six months.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 22, 2026 6:24 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more