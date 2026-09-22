Peshwa Wheat to raise ₹53.52 crore through IPO; funds to go towards expansion

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A significant portion of the money raised is earmarked for the business itself. Peshwa Wheat plans to spend ₹26.50 crore on working capital, ₹6.69 crore on plant and machinery and another ₹5.01 crore on civil construction. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

The IPO comes as the company looks to scale its wheat-processing operations. Peshwa Wheat operates an integrated flour-processing facility in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, with an installed capacity of 56,100 tonnes per annum. Its product portfolio includes atta, Sortex wheat, broken wheat, besan and maize flour, with customers spread across Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gujarat.

The company has also reported growth in its financial performance. In FY26, total income stood at ₹215.96 crore, compared with ₹171.55 crore in FY25. Profit after tax rose to ₹15.81 crore from ₹11.84 crore, while EBITDA increased to ₹22.73 crore from ₹18.05 crore.

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The issue has also attracted attention in the unofficial market, with offline market participants in Ahmedabad, Rajkot and Surat indicating a grey-market premium of around ₹58–60 per share. However, grey-market indications are unofficial and can change before listing.

The IPO’s retail lot size is 1,200 shares, while the issue price is capped at ₹101 per share.